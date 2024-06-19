USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: USA's dream run at the 2024 T20 World Cup continues into the Super 8, where they'll first face South Africa, who won every single game in Group D. However, as the tournament shifts to the West Indies completely, the USA won't feel home support and home conditions anymore. No South African apart from David Miller is yet to score more than 80 runs in the tournament, but their poor batting will be put to the test against the fire and confidence oozed by Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan at the moment.

When will the USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played on Wednesday, June 19 (IST).

Where will the USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time will the USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The USA vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)