USA vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between USA vs India from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a nagging length, in the channel of off, Suryakumar Yadav gets ahead and defends it ahead of the cover-point for none. Halfway done in the chase and India are struggling a bit here with 64 more needed off the last 60 deliveries remaining.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Rolls his fingers on the ball, and lands it on the back of a length, outside off, Shivam Dube dabs it in the front of covers and steals a quick single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Nips it away from outside off, on a length, Shivam Dube stays on the back foot and tries to cut it away from the body and the ball beats the edge of the willow.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! He will have to reload that one! Bowls a shade outside the guideline on a fuller length. Shivam Dube goes for a slash through the off side but misses. Wide called.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps the length full, and attacks the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav steers the ball towards deep mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Around the wicket, full and angling in on off, Suryakumar Yadav plants his front leg ahead and drives it through mid off and covers but gets no real timing on it. Takes two as the ball parries off from the hands of the mid off fielder who dives to his left.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Corey Anderson comes into the attack and angles it on off, on the back of a length, Shivam Dube throws kitchen-sink at it and gets a thickish outside edge towards deep third for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Angles onto the pads, on a length, Shivam Dube pushes it in front of mid off for a single. Shadley van Schalkwyk chases the ball and picks it up. But a fine over from him. Just a couple of runs. India need 70 more from 66 balls now.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length, nipping away a bit from off, Shivam Dube plays it closer to the body and cuts it late straight towards short third.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tight line and length on off, Shivam Dube draws his front foot ahead and defends it watchfully underneath his eyes.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Continues bowling from over the stumps, lands it full and on the fourth stump, angling in, Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards mid off and fetches a quick single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length, in the channel of off, Suryakumar Yadav covers his off-pole and knocks it to point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav camps back and bunts it to the off side in front of covers.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off, on a fuller length, Shivam Dube bends a bit low to play the late cut but eventually opts out from the shot. The ball dies after pitching and reaches the keeper on a couple of bounces.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Outside off on the back of a length, Shivam Dube stays rooted into the crease with no footwork at all and goes fishing at it. The ball beats and whizzes past his outside edge. The keeper collects the ball on his waist height. Excellent bowling this!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Stays around the wicket, and hits the deck hard on off, Shivam Dube defends it confidently to the off side.
Shivam Dube comes out to themiddle now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! YOU MISS I HIT! What a moment in the game as India lose a big, big wicket in the form of Rishabh Pant! Bowls it on a nagging length, just on the off stump, skids through and stays low as well. Rishabh Pant looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball sneaks through the under edge and breaks into the wickets. Ali Khan and the USA are all pumped up and why not? This game is far from being called a one-sided affair.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Around the wicket, on a hard length, outside off, Rishabh Pant swivels and pulls it with no real timing but manages to clear the inner ring behind mid-wicket for a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Ali Khan returns and bowls a superb delivery on the back of a length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets deceived by the extra bit of bounce and fends it towards short third for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Hits the nagging length, and angles it on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav whips it across towards deep mid-wicket for a single to end the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, and attacks the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) An off-cutter on the back of a length, just a shade outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the bounce and defends it to the point region.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length from over the wicket, on the bodyline of the southpaw, Rishabh Pant pulls it off the back foot towards deep square leg for an easy single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one again, and onto the pads, on a length, Suryakumar Yadav waits for it patiently and tucks it along the ground towards widish square leg and gets a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a pace-off delivery on the off stump line, Suryakumar Yadav defends it to the pitch.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Varies his pace on the back of a length, on the top of off, Rishabh Pant waits for the ball to come at him and defends it watchfully in front of covers. End of the mandatory Powerplay and India are 33/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On the back of a length, around off, Rishabh Pant skips down the track to lift it over covers but inside edges towards the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rishabh Pant gets ahead and pushes it to mid off.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is typical Rishabh Pant for you! Shorter in length, on the bodyline, Rishabh Pant picks the length early, gets in position quickly creating a strong base for himself, and pulls it aerially over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good pace and bounce! Hits the hard length again, gets it no nip away a bit from outside off, Rishabh Pant goes for a cross-batted stroke through the off side but gets beaten.
5.1 overs (1 Run) No damage done! Hard length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it on the up off the inner half of the bat through cover-point for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav hops on the back foot and dabs it solidly behind square. Uh, oh! Jessy Singh has overstepped here and it is a No Ball with SKY on strike to face the Free Hit to follow.
