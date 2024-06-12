USA vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between USA vs India from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Nitish Kumar punches it towards extra covers for one more.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on off, Steven Taylor cuts it away towards backward point for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Nitish Kumar drills it to long on for another run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Steven Taylor pushes it towards covers for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Nitish Kumar eases it to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel starts with a floated delivery, full and on middle, Nitish Kumar knocks it to the left of the bowler.
Spin introduced now as Axar Patel is brought into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length, on off, Steven Taylor keeps it out to the off side. 11 runs off the over then!
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Second maximum of the game! Shivam Dube bangs this one into the pitch, on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Steven Taylor gets on top of the bouncer and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back, on off, Steven Taylor blocks it out to short covers.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller, on off, Steven Taylor taps it to the right of short covers and wants the run but is sent back.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around leg, Nitish Kumar nudges it towards fine leg for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Shivam Dube begins with a good-length delivery, on off, Nitish Kumar tries to push it away but gets an outside edge that races away to the third man fence for a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off, Steven Taylor pushes it towards mid off for no run. Just one run and a massive wicket from the over then.
The Indian bowlers have given absolutely nothing so far and have asked all the tough questions to the USA batters.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Steven Taylor stabs it straight to point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full again and on off, Nitish Kumar knocks it to mid off and scampers across for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on middle, keeps a bit low, Nitish Kumar manages well to block it out.
Out walks Nitish Kumar at number 5 for the USA. Will these two be able to bail their team out of a horror? Let's watch out...
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The dot balls were piling up and the pressure has got to Aaron Jones here! Hardik Pandya bangs in a quick and sharp bouncer, on middle, Aaron Jones gets into an awkward position but still goes for the pull, the ball goes off the top edge towards third man where Mohammed Siraj pouches it safely. USA lose their skipper cheaply!
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Aaron Jones looks to work it away but gets a leading edge along the ground to point.
Hardik Pandya (1-0-1-0) to continue.
6.6 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Jasprit Bumrah hits the hard length in that channel outside off, gets it to nip away a bit, Steven Taylor gets squared up as the ball goes just past the outside edge.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Mix-up but no harm done! On a length and on off, Steven Taylor pushes it wide of short covers and sets off for the run, he is sent back but slips on the pitch, Virat Kohli picks up but throws it at the wrong end and Taylor gets home.
6.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Extra bounce does the batter as well as the wicket-keeper! Jasprit Bumrah bangs in a bouncer, on middle, takes off viciously, Steven Taylor is no positon to play it, Rishabh Pant also has no chance as the ball rolls away to the third man fence for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Very full this time from Jasprit Bumrah, outside off, angling away, Steven Taylor leaves it alone.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on of, Aaron Jones pats it to the off side for a quick run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Almost chopped on! Back of a length and on middle, nips back in sharply, Steven Taylor just about manages to get his bat down in time, the ball goes off the inside edge past the stumps to fine leg. They cross.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on leg, shaping away a bit, Steven Taylor misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. No real appeal as it pitched outside leg.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hardik Pandya ends the over with a good bouncer, on off, Aaron Jones looks to pull it away but misses. USA are 18/2 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, angling in, Aaron Jones knocks it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on the fifth stump line, Aaron Jones dabs it down but cannot beat point.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and just outside off, Steven Taylor cuts it away through point for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around middle, shaping in, Steven Taylor misses his flick and gets hit on his thigh pads.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya starts with a hard-length delivery, on off, Steven Taylor looks to punch it away but only manages to bunt it down to the off side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, USA are 42/3. The live updates of USA vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, USA vs India, USA vs India live score, USA vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.