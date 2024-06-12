USA vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between USA vs India from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide!
18.1 overs (1 Run) 50 up for SKY! Not a quick one but an effective one for India! Full and down the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it between square leg and short fine for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Full and slow, on the middle and leg corridor, Suryakumar Yadav drives it along the carpet for a single towards long on. India just a hit away from the win now. Need 4 off 12 balls remaining.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav bends low and cuts it but finds the fielder at backward point.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, slanting on off, Suryakumar Yadav hops back and knocks it to the right of the bowler.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket, shade fuller in length and on the off channel, Shivam Dube stays rooted inside the crease and steers the ball towards widish mid on for a quick single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Slows the pace on a length, on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav waits and clips it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and angling on the top of middle and off, Suryakumar Yadav swivels and pulls it aerially over square leg and the ball lands just ahead of the converging deep mid-wicket fielder. They cross for two.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off, on a good length just outside off, Suryakumar Yadav miscues his pull shot towards the leg side in front of the square for a quick single to end the over. 9 needed now off 18 balls remaining.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) 100 up for India with this brace! Length ball outside off, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it through mid-wicket for two more runs.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In a bit of a rush now SKY! Length ball, on the fifth stump line, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across off and ramps it over short fine leg with his trademark shot for one-bounce boundary.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Glorious written all over it! Shadley van Schalkwyk serves a friendly half-volley on the off stump line, Suryakumar Yadav stays leg side of the ball and lofts it cleanly inside out and manages to clear the ropes over deep extra covers for a maximum.
16.2 overs (1 Run) 50-run stand comes up between the two! Full and on the middle and leg, Shivam Dube clears his front leg and spanks the ball down to long on for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shadley van Schalkwyk lands this fuller and angles on the middle from off, Suryakumar Yadav clips it neatly over mid on for a single towards long on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Shade fuller in length, outside off from around the wicket, Shivam Dube half-squats at it and cuts it straight towards point. India need run-a-ball 24 runs now.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it off the inside half of the bat towards mid on for another single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it onto the pads, on a nagging length, Shivam Dube lifts his front foot in the air and guides the ball towards short fine who is inside the inner ring. One quick run taken.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav moves to the off side and fetches the ball from outside off and pulls it on the up towards deep mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, good length, Shivam Dube tucks it towards square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Around the wicket, on a length angling in off, Shivam Dube eases it towards long on for a couple of runs. Aaron Jones is not happy with the effort in the field there.
