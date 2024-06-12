USA vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between USA vs India from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, India have 111 to chase it down and advance to the Super 8 stage but for that, they will have to bring their A-game to the middle with the bat. The USA surely might think that they have a fair chance to restrict India given the way the low-scoring thrillers on this ground have panned out, but India surely are the favorites here with a strong batting line up. Stay tuned as the run chase is up next in a few moments.
Nitish Kumar is up for a quick flash interview. He says that they are still a bit disappointed as they were in a good position to get 15-20 runs more. Adds that this is still a difficult wicket to bat and they thinks 110 is a good score. Mentions that he enjoyed his batting and it is always nice to play in front of a big crowd. Ends by saying they will give their all to defend this one.
On the other hand, India could not have asked for a better start as Arshdeep Singh delivered a double blow in the very first over, dismissing two crucial batters and sending them back to the pavilion. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah further compounded the pressure by asking probing questions to the batters, consistently beating the edges of their bats and giving them no room to score at all. Following a barrage of dot balls, Hardik Pandya further dented the batting order by removing the dangerous Aaron Jones and finished off with a brilliant economical spell with a couple of wickets to his name. Axar Patel then broke a brewing partnership by getting rid of Taylor and Arshdeep Singh got another crucial wicket to his name. Arshdeep Singh bowled one of the best spells of the competition by conceding just 9 runs and taking 4 wickets off his quota of four overs. Jasprit Bumrah however, stayed wicketless but also didn't concede many runs either and India manage to clean up well in the death overs.
India finish on a high note and have managed to squeeze up the USA to mere 110. A clinical bowling performance collectively from India. The US were inserted to bat first, and faced a disastrous start as they lost opener Shayan Jahangir who was in for the injured Monank Patel on the very first delivery of the match, followed by the dismissal of the in-form Andries Gous. The early loss of two wickets proved to be a significant setback for the batters to follow, as they struggled to score runs and failed to get off the blocks. As a result, the USA crawled through the Powerplay overs. The pressure continued to mount on the USA batters as Jones found it extremely challenging to negotiate the high-quality bowling from the Indian attack. In an attempt to relieve the pressure, Aaron Jones attempted an aggressive shot, but his effort backfired, leading to his dismissal, leaving his team in all sorts of misery. Nitish Kumar and opener Steven Taylor, however, gave some impetus adding 31 runs together but couldn't convert their starts into big scores. Corey Anderson then struck a six and a four before getting out. But after Anderson's departure, USA fell like a house of cards and couldn't finish on a high but somehow crept past the triple figures
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Good work from Mohammed Siraj! He lands this on a hard length, on middle, angling in, Jessy Singh swings but misses as the ball goes behind, the batters try to steal a bye but Rishabh Pant quickly releases the ball, Siraj collects it and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end with Singh well short of his crease. USA finishes with 110/8!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj bluffs and bowls a good yorker here, on off, Shadley van Schalkwyk digs it out towards mid off for a single.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery, on middle, Shadley van Schalkwyk mistimes his pull but lands well short of deep mid-wicket. The batters take a double here.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls a deceptive slower bouncer now, on middle, Shadley van Schalkwyk misses out on his pull this time.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Mohammed Siraj lands this short of a length, on middle, Shadley van Schalkwyk gets into a good position and hevaes it between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, angling away, Shadley van Schalkwyk tries to reach for it but misses.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-18-0) to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length, on off, Jessy Singh tries to push it away but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pads as the ball rolls towards short third man.
18.5 overs (0 Run) So close! Change of pace again, on a length and on off, nips back in a bit and keeps low too, Jessy Singh goes through his heave early and misses,the ball just goes past the stumps as well.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Shadley van Schalkwyk nudges it towards deep square leg for another run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on off, Jessy Singh drills it to mid off for a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, angling in, Jessy Singh tries to cut it away but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower, full and on leg, Shadley van Schalkwyk clips it to fine leg for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-22-0) to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh finish off a spectacular spell here! Short of a length and on off, Jessy Singh gets hurried and flat-bat it uppishly but the ball bounces in front of short covers.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on middle, Shadley van Schalkwyk drills it wide of mid on for one. Loud cheers from the crowd as the 100 comes up for USA!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Goes a bit fuller, on middle, Jessy Singh knocks it towards mid off for another run. Arshdeep Singh has two balls to register a five-for here.
Jessy Singh is in at number 9.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Arshdeep Singh has four now! He once again bangs this hard into the pitch around off, gets some extra bounce as well, Harmeet Singh is hell-bent on playing the pull shot, but this time only manages a nick behind where Rishabh Pant makes no mistake. A nice little camoe from Singh comes to an end now!
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shadley van Schalkwyk punches it through covers for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That should have been taken! Arshdeep Singh also goes with the short-ball plan, on off, Harmeet Singh tries to pull but gets a top edge, Mohammed Siraj from deep square leg runs to his left, but fails to judge it in the end and does not even get a hand to it.. Harmeet Singh gets a life and a run as well!
Arshdeep Singh (3-0-5-3) is back.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Yet another bouncer, on off, Shadley van Schalkwyk sways away from it.
Shadley van Schalkwyk is in at number 8.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hardik Pandya gets his second now! He sees the batter back away and serves this full, angling in as well, Corey Anderson gets cramped up but still goes for the big slog across the line, the ball takes the leading edge and go miles up in the air, initially Pandya calls for it but he leaves it to Rishabh Pant in the end, who runs a long way forward and takes a good catch. A big wicket for India as Corey Anderson could have been dangerous in the last few overs.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Clever bowling! Hardik Pandya takes pace off and bangs this into the pitch, on middle, Harmeet Singh swivels way early for the pull but does not go through his shot, the ball goes off his chest to the off side. A leg bye is taken.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya nails the yorker this time, on middle, angling away, Harmeet Singh only manages to dig it back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Harmeet Singh once again for the pull but looks like he misses it and the ball loops off his shoulders behind, Rishabh Pant grabs it and appeals. Virat Kohli at point thinks there is some glove involved and convinces Rohit Sharma to take the review. However, UltraEdge confirms that it was shoulder and India loses a review.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Harmeet Singh goes for the pull but misses and gets hit high on the body.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Right in the blockhole, on middle, Corey Anderson digs it out to point. USA take 14 runs off a Bumrah over. Impressive stuff!
15.5 overs (3 Runs) Touch fuller and on off, Harmeet Singh strides out and lofts it nicely over extra covers, the fielder in the deep cuts it out but the batters run three by then.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That flies all the way! Jasprit Bumrah bangs this short and on middle, angling in, Harmeet Singh tries to hook it away, the ball takes the top edge and goes over the third man fence for a biggie.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Corey Anderson uses his feet and guides it away to deep point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, angling in, Corey Anderson gets cramped up and fails to work it away.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit cheeky! Jasprit Bumrah goes full and around off, Corey Anderson opens the face of the bat slightly at the last moment, uses the pace of the ball to steer it away to the third man fence for a boundary.
