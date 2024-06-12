USA vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shivam Dube finally connects with one! This is slower again, on a length and on middle, Shivam Dube waits for it this time and heaves it away over the deep square leg fence for a maximum.
14.1 overs (0 Run) An off-cutter, short of a length and on midde, Shivam Dube goes through his pull early and misses to get hit on the thigh pads.
Change of ends for Corey Anderson (2-0-8-0).
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for India! Ali Khan goes a bit fuller, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav brings out his wrists into play and whips it away towards the deep mid-wicket fence for four runs. India need 44 runs in 36 balls now!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and into the body of the batter, Shivam Dube nudges it towards mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Ali Khan bangs in a quick bouncer now, on middle, Shivam Dube gets beaten by the pace and misses his pull.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav pulls it nicely but on the bounce to deep square leg for just a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) That one climbed up a lot! Ali Khan comes around the wicket and hits the hard length, takes off vicioulsly, Shivam Dube gets surprised by the bounce but does well to dab it down towards backward point for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg, Shivam Dube flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
Ali Khan (2-0-10-1) is back into the attack and replaces Corey Anderson.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off again, on off, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it straight to extra covers.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer, on middle, Shivam Dube pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A massive moment in the game! Shadley van Schalkwyk serves this full, on off, slower as well, Suryakumar Yadav tries to loft it over extra covers, but gets a top edge behind short third man, Saurabh Netravalkar runs behind, gets under it but just fails to hold on to it. They cross. SKY gets a life and this could be very costly for USA!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off, Shivam Dube forces it down to long off for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around off, Suryakumar Yadav lofts it in the air but on the bounce to deep point for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Shivam Dube uses his feet and drills it towards long off for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another off-cutter, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down for the sweep but gloves it, the ball lobs up and lands safely in front of the keeper.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it hard but straight to point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Oh..that keeps really low! Fullish again, on middle, skids through as well and does not bounce that much, Suryakumar Yadav just manages to get the bottom half of the bat on it to block.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on middle, Shivam Dube drills it down to long on for a run.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and around off, slower again, Shivam Dube steps across to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A slight appeal for LBW, but turned down!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav eases it to long off for a single.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky! Good length and on off, Shivam Dube tries to push it away but gets a thick outside edge, the ball lands just in front of the keeper and Andries Gous fails to stop it as it races away to the third man fence for a boundary. 50 up for India!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now! Jessy Singh hits the hard length, on middle, angling in, Shivam Dube gets cramped up and misses his flick to get hit on the pads. Pressure buidling!
10.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Shivam Dube uses his feet to go for the big one but only manages to bunt it to short covers, he wants the run but is sent back.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg, Shivam Dube tucks it to short mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller, on middle, Shivam Dube blocks it out.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and around off, Shivam Dube punches it wide of deep point for a brace.
