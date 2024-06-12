USA vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between USA vs India from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Harmeet Singh knocks it to the off side.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full length ball, on off, Harmeet Singh tucks it towards the leg side.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Mohammed Siraj has just pulled off a screamer here! Arshdeep Singh bangs it short, skids through quickly as well on the bounce, Nitish Kumar swivels and connects the pulls shot to perfection and tries to clear the bigger side of the boundary. The ball sails towards deep square leg where Mohammed Siraj times his jump to perfection and plucks it out of thin air over his head. Nitish Kumar couldn't believe it and USA lose half of the side now.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On the back of a length, slanting from the top of off, Nitish Kumar goes for a pull shot but misses to connect this one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and on the leg stump line, Nitish Kumar sits underneath and lets the ball sail towards the keeper.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Over the wicket, on the back of a length, on off, Corey Anderson chops it behind square for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the middle and leg channel, Corey Anderson gets an inside edge towards the off side for one.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean as a whistle! Axar lands it right into the hitting arc of the southpaw, on the middle, Corey Anderson sets himself for a slog sweep and picks the bones out of it and deposits it behind the cow corner for a maximum.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Cramps him for room on the back of a length, on middle, Corey Anderson misses to flick it away.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, outside off, Nitish Kumar guides it towards third man for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off, Corey Anderson punches it off the back foot towards backward point for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around the stumps, on a length, Corey Anderson plays it off the back foot towards short mid-wicket.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off, Nitish Kumar guides it towards backward point to end the over. 12 from the over.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully struck! Hardik bowls at a gentle pace, a half-volley on the middle, Nitish Kumar plants his front leg in the line of the ball and drives it conventionally straight down the ground with an open face of the bat for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on the middle. Nitish Kumar ducks underneath to let it go.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Go fetch that says Nitish! What a glorious strike into the crowd! Hardik Pandya lands it right underneath the bat, on the leg stump line, Nitish Kumar shuffles to the leg side to open up the off side, gets underneath the ball and picks it up with sheer timing and goes downtown for a maximum. Clean follow-through and a lovely timing on that one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it closer to the body on a length, Nitish Kumar watches it closely and defends it underneath his eyes.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Hard length, outside off, Nitish Kumar skips down the track and slashes it up in the air over the inner ring behind covers. Two taken.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the leg stump line, Nitish Kumar pushes it off the inside half of the bat towards square leg. Rishabh Pant chases the ball and the batters take one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Darts it down leg, on a length. Nitish Kumar misses to flick it off and Rishabh Pant is alert behind the stumps as he collects it and quickly flashes off the bails in a jiffy.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flattens it up again, outside off, Corey Anderson punches it through covers for a single to get off the mark.
Corey Anderson is the next man in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Axar strikes and removes Steven Taylor who was just looking to get off the blocks. Axar Patel bowls it flatter outside off, on a good length, Steven Taylor tries to cut the ball with barely any foot movement and the ball takes the inside edge of the willow before breaking into the stumps. Taylor is not happy with himself and the USA lose 4th wicket now.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Drops it right underneath the bat, on off, Steven Taylor gets his front foot ahead, and lofts the ball over mid off for a maximum.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A muted appeal but only Rishabh Pant looks interested! Full and pitched on a length, outside leg, Steven Taylor goes for a sweep shot but misses.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air, on off, Steven Taylor moves leg side on the back foot and cuts it past cover-point for two.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the back of a length, angling on the leg stump, Steven Taylor swings hard at it towards the off side. Jasprit Bumrah patrolling the deep third region moves to his left and just allows a single to be taken.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length this time, on the middle, Nitish Kumar drives it downtown through the non-striker's legs. Suryakumar Yadav from long on runs in and the batters cross for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length on the leg stump line, Steven Taylor skips down the track and slashes hard at it but finds the cover fielder.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Nitish Kumar flicks it towards deep square leg for one.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) An excellent piece of fielding from SKY there in the deep. Full in length, and on the middle stump, Nitish Kumar gets underneath and lofts it over the bowler. Suryakumar Yadav from long on sprints to his left and slides in time to cut the ball before the ropes. The slow motion replay shows that he has very well managed to keep the ball before the fence. Excellent athleticism from SKY as he just keeps it to a couple of runs.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Cannons it on the pads, on a fuller length, Nitish Kumar misses to flick it away and the ball pings his front pad.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, USA are 85/5. The live updates of USA vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, USA vs India, USA vs India live score, USA vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.