4.6 overs (0 Run) Giving absolutely nothing here the Indian pacers! Just one from Bumrah's first over. Jasprit Bumrah hits the deck hard, skids through deceptively on the middle, Aaron Jones hops on the back foot and knocks it back to the bowler.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on the stumps at 141 kph, Aaron Jones takes a step ahead and solidly defends it to the leg side.
4.4 overs (0 Run) What a ball! Jasprit Bumrah lands it on a good length, and gets it to jag back in sharply on the top of the middle, Aaron Jones has no clue and gets in an awkward position to cut it. The ball beats his inside edge and Rishabh Pant collects it well behind the stumps.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the middle stump this time and keeps the length identical, Aaron Jones defends it with a straight bat onto the pitch.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Hits the deck hard, outside off, at 140 kph, Aaron Jones stays rooted inside the crease and goes for a square cut but misses.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Bumrah starts off from over the wicket, lands it on a hard length, outside off, Steven Taylor gets a thickish outside edge towards deep third for a single.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects, and connects so well! First six of the game comes from the bat of Aaron Jones. Mohammed Siraj bangs it short and angles on the pads, Aaron Jones reads the length early, gets in position quickly, swivels and pulls it fine and manages to clear the deep fine fence.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Full and outside off, Aaron Jones stays leg side of the ball and tries to go over covers but again manages to meet thin air.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss again! Pitches it up on a fuller length, gets it to nip away a bit, Aaron Jones throws his arms at it to drive through the off side but misses again on the outside edge.
3.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Shade outside off stump, fuller in length, Aaron Jones is drawn forward and gets beaten on the front foot defence as the ball flirts his outside edge.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Attacks the of stump, on a hard length, Aaron Jones drives it straight to the bowler on the up. Siraj gets the left hand to it and parries it through the right of mid off. The ball loses the steam and the fielder chases it. The batters cross for two.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Two slips in place! Bowls a pin-point yorker on off, Aaron Jones jams his bat down in time and shovels it to mid on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Minimal outswing on a hard length, around off, Steven Taylor knocks it down the pitch off the back foot to end the over. This has been a solid start by the Indian pacers.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Quality! Swings it away from outside off, on a good length, Steven Taylor goes fishing at it but his feet barely move from the guard. Hence, the ball beats his outside edge.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard on the top of off, Steven Taylor stays on the back foot and bunts it down the strip.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Nips it away on off from middle, on a good length, Aaron Jones reads the ball well and hops on the back foot and dabs it towards deep third for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, just around off with a beautiful seam position, Aaron Jones drives it on the up and finds the cover fielder.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Slants it away outside off, on a fuller length, Aaron Jones covers his stumps and leaves it all alone.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield there and runs for the USA. Mohammed Siraj bowls it full in length, and outside off, Steven Taylor draws his front foot ahead and slices the drive towards the point region where the fielder fumbles to stop it and parries the ball to the deep which allows the batters to cross for the double to end the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A bit closer to the body on off, and hard length, Steven Taylor camps back and knocks it underneath the bat.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Nips away wildly after pitching on off, on a fuller length, Steven Taylor covers his off-pole, watches the ball closely and decides to shoulder his arms.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A bit of a shape away from off on a good length, Aaron Jones hops back and guides it between backward point and short third for a quick single to get off rhe mark.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Nice and full, shaping away outside off, Aaron Jones gets in line of the ball on the front foot and knocks it to the covers.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Siraj bowls a yorker right on the stumps, Steven Taylor jams his bat in time and digs it out to the off side for a quick single and gets off the mark.
Aaron Jones comes out to the middle with his side in a spot of bother. Also, Mohammed Siraj to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Arshdeep strikes a double whammy in the very first over and the USA are in a spot of bother early on! Arshdeep Singh continues to bowl from over the stumps, and lands this one on a good lenght, on the middle, it further shoots off from the deck and takes the batter by surprise. Andries Gous goes for a pull shot but the ball is too close for that shot and also gets a bit heavy on the batter. As a result, the ball slices off the willow, high up in the air behind the bowler where Hardik Pandya from mid off runs to his right and takes a good catch.
0.5 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Inswinger outside off, tailing on the top of off, Andries Gous gets beaten on the slash to the off side.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off, Andries Gous gets on the top of the bounce and knocks it to backward point for a brace.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, and well outside off, Wide.
0.3 over (0 Run) There's that extra bounce! Again, Arshdeep bowls it closer to the body, angling into the middle and leg channel, on a length, Andries Gous is late on the shot and the ball pings his back thigh pad. An appeal for LBW but just an excited one as the ball seems to have moved outside the leg stump and also a bit high.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length, outside off, Andries Gous leaves it alone.
Andries Gous walks out to bat at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger! What a sensational start from Arshdeep Singh! Arshdeep Singh starts off from over the wicket and gets a huge inswing from the off stump, angling into the middle stump line, Shayan Jahangir is drawn forward but he plays down the wrong line, and the ball sneaks through the willow's inside edge ending up thudding the front pad. Arshdeep Singh and all the Indian players appeal for LBW and the Umpire gives it Out.
Done with all the pre-match formalities! It is a full house at the Nassau County Internatonal Stadium and the crowd is absolutely buzzing here. We can see the Indian players take their respective field positions. Shayan Jahangir and Steven Taylor are the two openers for USA. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are moments away from the start of the game! This is also the last match that will take place in this beautiful stadium in New York. Now, we see the two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the players from both sides who line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the national anthem of USA which will be sung by award-winning singer Mary Millben.
Aaron Jones, the captain of USA says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the pitch looks good and it also has something for the bowlers. Says that it will be a great game and they will go hard at them. Informs Monank Patel and Nosthush Kenjige misses out while Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk comes in for them.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Rohit starts by saying that it is a better surface and it has played better in the last few games but says it is all about assessing the conditions. Adds it is about keeping up with the momentum and keep doing the right things, and come out and play good quality of cricket. Adds that the game against Pakistan was a great win and the bowlers chipped in largely while defending a low total. Informs they are going with the same side.
USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir (In place of Monank Patel), Andries Gous (WK), Aaron Jones (C), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk (In place of Nosthush Kenjige), Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma calls it right and India have elected to BOWL first.
UPDATE - The news from US camp is that Monank Patel has been ruled out of this game due to an injury and Aaron Jones is the stand-in skipper.
PITCH REPORT - Ebony Rainford-Brent and Steven Smith are at the 22 yards. Rainford-Brent begins by saying that it is a glorious day with not a single cloud around. Adds that there's no breeze and the same wicket is being used as compared to the last game. Tells that the dimensions are same with 72 meters down the ground, and 66 meters and 70 meters to the square boundaries. Smith joins here and says it's been a tricky surface and things have been pretty similar throughout. Says the bowlers have tried to hit the hard length and have found success. Also says that playing cross-batted strokes have been difficult here. Reckons that bowling first would be a good choice on this track.
USA, on the other hand, led by Monank Patel has been on a merry way run throughout this group stage. They kicked off their campaign with a convincing victory over their northern neighbors Canada, before scripting a sensational Super Over triumph against the formidable Pakistan. The USA's batting unit has been blazing all guns. At the forefront of this run-scoring rampage has been the big-hitting Aaron Jones, who has been the wrecker-in-chief, taking a heavy toll on the bowlers with his blistering stroke-play. He has been very well complemented by Andries Gous and the skipper Monank Patel, who have been consistent with the bat as well. Adding to the depth, Corey Anderson is always a dangerous component as an all-rounder on any given day. Meanwhile, Saurabh Netravalkar and Nosthush Kenjige have consistently been among the wickets. This well-rounded USA outfit boasts a perfect blend of flair and discipline, with their talented players capable of turning the game. Will the USA defy the odds again or will India win three on the trot? Toss and the teams are up next.
True to their reputation, India has hit the ground running, first dismantling Ireland with a comprehensive performance and then pulling off a great historical victory against Pakistan, successfully defending a modest total of 119. However, the drop-in pitches have posed a stern test for the batters, and the Indian batting unit will be aiming to find their mojo with the willow. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma have been in fine form while stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and the hard-hitting Shivam Dube are due for big scores, and they'll be itching to make their mark on this grand stage. India's bowling unit has been a well-oiled machine, with the leader of the pack Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the attack in scintillating form. The premier pacer has been simply unplayable, and has been complemented pretty well by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Hardik Pandya has regained his rhythm back with the ball, while Axar Patel has been quite handy with both bat and ball and has been used as a floater whenever the situation demands.
Hello and a very warm welcome to our coverage of yet another exciting clash of Group A where India go head-to-head against the USA in the Match number 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and also for the very first time in any format of cricket. Both teams are yet to be defeated in the group phase with two wins each. A win from here will ensure one a prestigious berth to the Super 8 phase.
... MATCH DAY ...
