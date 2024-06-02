Story ProgressBack to home
USA vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Latest Updates: USA Take On Canada In History-Defining Opener
USA vs Canada LIVE Score: USA will be squaring off against Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 opening match on Sunday in Dallas.
United States vs Canada 1st T20 World Cup Live Score© X (Twitter)
USA vs Canada T20 World Cup, Live Updates: USA will be squaring off against Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 opening match on Sunday in Dallas. Co-hosts USA will look to register a comfortable win in this match as they make their debut in the World Cup. The USA stunned everyone after they defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the build up to the tournament. They will also have the edge having beaten Canada 4-0 recently. The side will be boosted by former New Zealand player and 2015 World Cup finalist Corey Anderson. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: USA vs Canada LIVE Score Straight From Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup, Live Updates
USA's neighbour, Canada on the other hand have played in ODI World Cups before but seemed like a lost side in the last decade or so. However, they too seem to have found a group of players that can stick together and play and exciting cricket. Given recent, hosts USA will be the favourites to pick up the win here but we won't be much surprised if Canada do pull off a win. A lot of action to look forward to, so, don't go anywhere. Toss and team news in a bit.
USA kickoff a historic T20 World Cup upbeat from a stunning series win against Bangladesh just a few days ago. USA might be minnows but they seem to have put together a team that can cause an upset or two in the course of this campaign. They do have a few exciting players to watch out as former Kiwi all-rounder, Corey Anderson makes his return to the big stage as well.
Hello and a very warm welcome to one and all! It is now time for international cricketing extravaganza to take the world by storm as the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup gets underway at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Co-hosts USA will be taking on their neighbours Canada in the curtain raiser game of this highly-anticipated tournament and it sure will be a good one.
... MATCH DAY ...
The most-awaited moment of the year is nearly upon us, sending ripples of anticipation through every nook and corner of the cricketing world. From bustling city streets to remote corners of the globe, passionate fans of this illustrious sport are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the grand spectacle of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as it prepares to launch into its electrifying league phase. This prestigious competition marks a historic collaboration between the Caribbean and the USA as joint hosts. For the very first time, this mega event makes its way to the USA, alongside the vibrant cricketing culture and the shores of the Caribbean. This tournament breaks new ground with an unprecedented lineup of 20 international teams, a testament to the growing global appeal of T20 cricket. Divided into four groups, this edition makes history as the largest gathering of nations ever seen in the T20 World Cup in its 17-year history. The inaugural league match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to see the hosts USA facing off against their northernmost neighboring rivals, Canada in Match 1 of Pool A at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. When it comes to the hosts, the USA, they're riding a tidal wave of momentum, having shocked the cricketing world with a sensational 2-1 T20I series triumph over Bangladesh and a dominant 4-0 victory over Canada earlier this year. Under the leadership of Monank Patel, the team is geared up to start their campaign on a positive note. With a formidable batting lineup featuring Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Milind Kumar, and Steven Taylor, complemented by experienced all-rounders like Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh, the USA squad presents a formidable challenge to their opponents. Bolstered by the bowling prowess of Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, and Ali Khan, the team boasts a well-rounded squad with plenty of options in both batting and bowling departments and most importantly, with the squad being in a good headspace altogether. Although Canada too, won one of its warm-up games against Nepal in a dominating manner, it further adds a thrill to the brewing contest. With Saad Bin Zafar, a veteran presence known for his skills as a bowling all-rounder, and also leading the pack, Canada enters the fray with confidence and determination. The batting lineup will be bolstered by the talents of Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, and Nicholas Kirton, who have shown flashes of promise in recent outings. The bowling attack will be led by the talents like Dillon Heyliger, who showcased his prowess with a brilliant 4-wicket haul against Nepal. Supported by pacers Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, and Rishiv Joshi, along with the spin options of Saad Bin Zafar himself, Nikhil Dutta, and Junaid Siddiqui. Will the USA kick off their campaign with a victory or can Canada inflict a surprise? Which team do you think will take this contest home?