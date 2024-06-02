USA vs Canada T20 World Cup, Live Updates: USA will be squaring off against Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 opening match on Sunday in Dallas. Co-hosts USA will look to register a comfortable win in this match as they make their debut in the World Cup. The USA stunned everyone after they defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the build up to the tournament. They will also have the edge having beaten Canada 4-0 recently. The side will be boosted by former New Zealand player and 2015 World Cup finalist Corey Anderson. (LIVE SCORECARD)

