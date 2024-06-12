Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup group stage game against India, USA batter Aaron Jones said that the team will come hard at India and looks forward to playing its fearless brand of cricket. India will play the USA in their third Group A game of the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium on Wednesday. In their previous game, India had defeated Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller by six runs. USA's last game also saw them beat Pakistan in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie. India is at the top of the group with two wins in two games and four points. The USA is in second place with the same win-loss record and four points, though their net run rate is inferior.

Speaking to ANI, Aaron said, "We are going to come hard at India. We want to play every game hard, play fearless cricket and come out on top. We have been training hard and playing good as a team over last couple of weeks. We are looking to do the same tomorrow."

On who will be the biggest challenge from India, Aaron said, "I do not want to say anything about that. Looking at this wicket, maybe Jasprit Bumrah will be a challenge to face. Let us see how it goes. We do not know how this wicket plays."

The USA has played some really fine cricket in their debut World Cup. First, they blew Canada away by pulling off a 195-run chase in the tournament opener with 14 balls left. Then, they almost pulled off a run-chase of 160 runs against Pakistan, but the match was tied and USA won the game in the Super Over while defending 19 runs.

Aaron has been a standout batter for USA, with 130 runs in two matches, with the best score of 94* in 40 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes against Canada.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)