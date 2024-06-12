T20 World Cup 2024: India legend Kapil Dev has questioned the Indian management on not opening the bowling with spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Following Sunil Gavaskar's criticism on the same issue, Kapil Dev has also joined in. In both of India's games - and Ireland and Pakistan - it has been Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj who've taken the new ball. However, it's Jasprit Bumrah who has taken the Player of the Match award in both games. After his heroics against Pakistan, shoutsfor Bumrah to open the bowling have increased.

"He needs to bowl the first over, he is a wicket-taking bowler," said Kapil, speaking to ABP News. "If you make him bowl the fifth or sixth bowler, the game can slip out of your hands," he added.

The context to the criticism comes from the fact that India were defending a small total of 119 against Pakistan, and not opening with their deadliest pacer could have left them in a poor position.

Bumrah turned the game in India's favour towards the end, picking up three crucial Pakistan wickets: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. He ended with figures of 3/14.

"This is not a Test match. This is T20. The quicker you take wickets, the more pressure it puts on the opposition," said Kapil, India's leading fast-bowling wicket-taker in Tests.

"It is better to have a positive mindset. If Bumrah opens the bowling and picks up a couple of wickets, life becomes easier for the other bowlers as well," said Kapil.

Kapil hailed Bumrah for having exceeded expectations and achieved the status of the best bowler in the world.

"We didn't think he'd be able to play so much cricket, because his action and the way he runs puts pressure on his body and shoulders. But he has proved all of us wrong," lavished Kapil about Bumrah.

India face hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, June 12, with the winner booking a place in the Super 8.