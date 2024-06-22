It has been a disappointing run of form for Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The experienced batter, who has been opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma, scored just 5 runs in the first three matches of the competition. Things improved slightly during the Super 8 match against Afghanistan on Thursday as he showed some promise before getting dismissed by Rashid Khan for 24. While some fans and experts have been critical of Kohli's form, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has a clear message for all of Kohli's critics.

"24 off 24, you can say that's not great but the most important thing is that he spent some time out there. India has got one step closer to winning this trophy. I believe that Virat Kohli is just gonna go from strength to strength as he comes down to the Caribbean. He's going to Antigua next, you're gonna see him go out there and plough and plough, he's gonna get runs," Lara said on Star Sports.

Lara went on to say that fans and experts will have to be patient with Virat and remember that there are many games left in the tournament and he is single-handedly capable of winning matches.

"When he gets into full swing, it's a different story. We just have to be very patient with him, we're gonna see a lot of him there's still a lot of games left in this World Cup," he added in the same interaction.

Coming to the match, India registered a comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant half-century to steady the innings after India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early. Later, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each to guide the Rohit Sharma-led side to victory.