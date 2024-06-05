Babar Azam has been reinstated as Pakistan captain ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The nation's premier batsman had resigned from captaincy in all formats after Pakistan failed to reach the 2023 ODI World Cup knockouts. But less than a year later, Babar finds himself in the hot seat, and once again carrying on his shoulders the expectations of 23 crore people. And this time may be more fruitful, feels Ricky Ponting, who is one of the most successful captains in cricket history.

Speaking to ICC, Ponting laid down the nuances of being a captain, saying that the role does not always suit the best players.

"Captaincy sits better with some players more than others," said Ponting. He emphasised that captains need to look beyond just their own performance, and also focus on the improvement of the entire team.

"The thing that makes some of the very best players so good is how focused they are on what they need to do to get better and to be the best and find a way every day to get better," said Ponting.

"But captains can't do that. You've got to compartmentalise what you're doing, look after your own game and look after all the guys around you," stressed the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup-winning captain.

Ponting expressed that he felt Babar may have been a victim of this during his first tenure.

"Babar, when he first started, I had the feeling his numbers went down on the back of it," he said.

Ponting believes that Babar may have learned from his first experience as captain, which might pave the way for success in the second term, starting from the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have not been in the best of form in the lead-up to the tournament. However, with India waiting for them on June 9, Babar perhaps has no better chance to prove that the Pakistan Cricket Board have made the right choice in backing him again.