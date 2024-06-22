Afghanistan will be up against the former champions, Australia in the 48th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on 23rd June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST.

AFG vs AUS (Afghanistan vs Australia), Super Eight - Match 8 - Match Information

Match: Afghanistan vs Australia, Super Eight - Match 8

Date: 23rd June 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

AFG vs AUS, Super Eight - Match 8 Preview

In the last match played by Afghanistan, they lost to India by 47 runs. The top fantasy player for Afghanistan was Rashid Khan who scored 111 fantasy points.

In Australia's last match in this tournament, they beat Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method). The top fantasy player for Australia was Pat Cummins who scored 91 fantasy points.

AFG vs AUS, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 105 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 26.41 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 83%. 6.36 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

AFG vs AUS, Head to Head

In the only match played between these two teams, Afghanistan lost against Australia. Australia all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for Afghanistan.

AFG vs AUS Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a fast bowler with an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.2 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The left-arm pacer has taken 15 wickets in the recent five matches in the tournament.

Marcus Peter Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 66 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. The right-handed batter has scored 156 runs in the recent five matches. Stoinis is also a handy bowler, picking up seven wickets in the ongoing tournament.

Rashid Khan Arman

Rashid Khan is a spin bowler with an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The leg-break bowler has taken nine wickets in the recent five matches.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 70 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. Zampa has taken 11 wickets in the recent five matches at an average of 10.7.

Travis Michael Head

Travis Head is a top-order batter with an average of 45 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The explosive southpaw has amassed 179 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 44.8.

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. The top-order batter has smashed 160 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 32.

AFG vs AUS Squad Information

Australia (AUS) Squad: Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David and Nathan Ellis

Afghanistan (AFG) Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad

AFG vs AUS Possible Playing XI

Australia (AUS) Possible Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh

Afghanistan (AFG) Possible Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi

AFG vs AUS Fantasy Team Today

Wicket-Keeper: Josh Inglis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Travis Head, David Warner, and Gulbadin Naib

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa