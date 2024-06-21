Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli has struggled to score runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and things did not improve much during the Super 8 encounter against Afghanistan on Thursday. Virat started his innings well but was dismissed by Rashid Khan after scoring 24 off 24 deliveries. However, Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings and slammed a half-century to guide his team to a challenging total of 181/8 in 20 overs. During the innings break, Suryakumar opened up about how he and the rest of the dressing room reacted to yet another disappointing show from Virat Kohli.

"That's what I have practised, I enjoy batting from (7-15 overs) that's the most difficult phase where the opposition bowlers look to control things. I like to take charge in that phase, I enjoy it. I started chewing my gum harder when he (Kohli) got out. I just backed my game and my instincts. I have played a lot of cricket with him (Rohit Sharma) and now under him, he understands my game. He knows my game, so he sits back and enjoys it. It's a good total, let's see what happens now," he had said during the mid innings talk.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant half-century before Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each to guide India to victory over Afghanistan.

"The last two years, we have come here and played some T20 games. We planned a little well. We adapted well to the conditions that were offered. We knew the class of our bowling line up will defend this. Everyone coming in and doing their job. That is something we keep talking about. Surya and Hardik's partnership was a good one in the end. We know what Bumrah can do for us. It is important for us to use him smartly. He is the one who is ready to take the responsibility as well. Whereever he plays, he is always ready to take the responsibility. I got to assess the conditions. Looking at the opposition we are ready to make any changes. We thought three spinners would be good, we went for that. Going forward if needed, I am open to playing three seamers," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.