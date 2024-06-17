Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Defeat Netherlands By 83 Runs
Sri Lanka signed off from the T20 World Cup with an 83-run victory over the Netherlands in their inconsequential last group stage match of the T20 World Cup in St Lucia.
T20 WC 2024: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 83 runs© AFP
Sri Lanka signed off from the T20 World Cup with an 83-run victory over the Netherlands in their inconsequential last group stage match of the T20 World Cup in St Lucia. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka scored 46 each to power Sri Lanka to 201 for 6 after being put to bat. The Lankan bowlers, led by Nuwan Thushara 3/24, then bowled out the Dutch for 118 in 16.4 overs.
