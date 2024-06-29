The T20 World Cup 2024 final will witness South Africa clashing with India at the Kensington Oval on June 29. Both teams have showcased exceptional skill, strategy, and resilience throughout the tournament, setting the stage for an epic encounter. South Africa's unbeaten run in their T20 World Cup campaign saw them reaching the final after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Similarly, India had a stellar journey, securing their spot in the final by defeating England by 68 runs.

Ahead of this thrilling showdown, let's take a look at the Proteas' predicted XI as they prepare to face the formidable Men in Blue on Saturday.

Predicted XI

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper)

Quinton de Kock, the hard-hitting batter, is expected to open the innings for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. With 2,545 runs in 91 matches, averaging 31.41 and a strike rate of 138.54 in T20Is, the left-hander has the potential to set a solid foundation for his team.

De Kock has led his team from the front this World Cup and is the highest run-scorer for South Africa with 204 runs in eight matches. His capability to score fours and sixes in bulk during the powerplay poses a significant threat to India's bowling attack.

Reeza Hendricks

Advertisement

Reeza Hendricks is expected to open the innings alongside Quinton de Kock in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against India. Renowned for his knack of anchoring the innings, Hendricks has amassed 1,938 runs in 67 T20I matches.

Although the right-hander hasn't had a standout World Cup, scoring 109 runs in 8 matches, his capability to stabilise the innings could provide much-needed solidity to South Africa's top order.

Aiden Markram (captain)

South Africa captain Aiden Markram's inclusion in the playing XI is a significant boost to the team's middle order. Markram, known for his elegant stroke play and ability to accelerate the scoring rate, has notched up 1,237 runs in 47 T20I matches while maintaining a strike rate of 144.

Advertisement

As South Africa prepare to face a formidable Indian side, Markram's experience and composure with the bat and in the field will be pivotal in navigating the high-pressure moments in this crucial match.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen's inclusion against India adds explosive power to South Africa's middle order. Renowned for his aggressive batting and ability to score rapidly under pressure, Klaasen has accumulated 860 runs in 51 T20Is with a strike rate of 140.52.

Despite an underwhelming T20 World Cup, Klaasen's proficiency against both pace and spin makes him a valuable asset against India's versatile bowling attack.

David Miller

David Miller's inclusion against India brings a wealth of experience and finishing prowess to the team. Known for his powerful hitting and ability to change the course of a match in the death overs, Miller has been a consistent performer in high-pressure situations.

The South African southpaw has scored 2,416 runs in 124 T20I matches backed by a strike rate of 140.71. Miller's presence will be crucial in adding depth and firepower to the batting lineup come Saturday.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs will bring energy and innovative batting to the South African lineup. Known for his fearless approach and ability to score quickly, Stubbs brings a fresh dynamism to the middle order. His agility in the field and versatility with the bat make him a valuable asset, capable of shifting through the gears in crucial moments.

Stubbs' knack for scoring runs in the middle has seen him pile up 373 runs in 25 matches. The right-hander is likely to play a key role in injecting impetus and unpredictability to South Africa's game plan.

Marco Jansen

Bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen brings firepower to SA's destructive pace attack. Known for his tall stature and ability to extract bounce and movement from the pitch, Jansen has taken 12 wickets in as many T20I matches so far while maintaining an economy rate of 8.01.

Along with his ability to strike with the ball in crucial moments of the match, Jansen's capability to contribute with the bat has seen him score 62 runs in 12 T20I matches and he will have a big role to play against India come Saturday.

Keshav Maharaj

Known for his exceptional spin bowling and control, Keshav Maharaj brings an element of surprise to South Africa's bowling attack on the spin-friendly pitches. His ability to contain runs and take key wickets in the middle overs makes him a valuable asset in high-pressure situations. The left-arm orthodox bowler has scalped 33 wickets in 34 T20I matches.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada's inclusion to the playing XI against India comes as no surprise considering he's one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket. Rabada's pace, precision, and ability to deliver under pressure make him a crucial asset in South Africa's bowling attack. Known to strike early with the new ball thanks to his accurate lengths in the death overs, Rabada has clinched 70 wickets in 64 T20I matches.

With 12 wickets in eight matches in the ongoing World Cup, Rabada's experience and fiery temperament will be pivotal in curbing India's formidable batting lineup and steering South Africa towards victory.

Anrich Nortje

Protea pacer Anrich Nortje is set to lead the South African pace attack in the upcoming encounter. Known for his express pace and ability to generate bounce on any surface, Nortje has been instrumental in guiding his team to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The right-arm fast bowler has taken 51 wickets in 41 T20I matches. He has enjoyed a stellar run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, emerging as South Africa's highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in eight matches. South Africa will rely on his pace and wicket-taking ability to challenge India's formidable batting lineup.

Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi's inclusion in the playing XI adds more versatility to South Africa's bowling attack. As a left-arm wrist spinner, Shamsi brings variety and the ability to disrupt the rhythm of India's strong batting lineup. Known for his deceptive googlies and variations, Shamsi has taken 89 wickets in 69 T20I matches with an economy rate of 7.38.

The Protea spinner enters this upcoming contest following a 3-wicket haul in just 1.5 overs against Afghanistan. His knack for breaking partnerships besides also containing runs will be crucial in curbing India's total in the final.