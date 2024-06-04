In what might be a shot at Team India, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana blasted the scheduling of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Chennai Super Kings spinner underlined the fact that Sri Lanka will have to play all their Group D games in different venues, while indirectly referring to the fact that India get the comfort of playing three of their four group games at the same stadium. The backlash comes after Sri Lanka were decimated by South Africa in their first game of the tournament on June 3.

"I can't say the [names of the] teams that are playing in the same venue, so they know what the conditions are like. They're playing practice games at the same venue. No one will get that. Our management is trying to fix today's flight also because we are playing, we have to pack everything and [leave]," he stated.," said Theekshana.

Rohit Sharma's men have been given the luxury of having their first three Group A games in the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, as well as their initial practice match against Bangladesh in the same stadium.

"We played the practice games in Florida, and our third game's in Florida. There's some things that I think that everyone will rethink about next year because I know that this year, nothing will change," said Theekshana.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 77, a target which South Africa cruised to in just 16.2 overs.

Captain Wanindu Hasaranga echoed the sentiments of teammate Theekshana.

"All four games in four venues. It's hard. (Our third game) is in Florida, where we have played two games. That's the only positive we have," lamented Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka's heavy defeat will also dent their net run-rate significantly. Another loss could see Sri Lanka fail to make the Super 8 stage, with Bangladesh and Netherlands waiting to pounce.

Sri Lanka's next game is against Bangladesh on June 8 in New York.