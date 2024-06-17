India batter Shubman Gill posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira, that has sent fans into frenzy. Gill recently came into the spotlight as fans claimed that he had unfollowed Rohit on Instagram. However, this recent post seems to be an indirect message that both players still share a good relationship. Gill - who is a reserve for Team India at the 2024 T20 World Cup - will reportedly leave the India squad and come back home after the group stages.

Gill posted a picture with Rohit Sharma and his daughter with a wholesome caption.

"Sammy (Samaira) and I learning the art of discipline from Rohit Sharma," Gill captioned his Instagram story.

Rumours had also circulated on social media suggesting disciplinary issues as the reason behind Gill's exit from the India squad. However, a report by the Times of India had confirmed that the news was incorrect. Now, Gill has seemingly quashed all doubts in the minds of fans.

Despite winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2023, Gill's slow start to IPL 2024 saw him miss out on India's 15-man squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. By the end of IPL 2024, Gill had amassed 426 runs in just 12 games.

India's road ahead in 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India sealed its spot in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma's men will face Australia, Afghanistan and either Bangladesh or Netherlands in their Super 8 group.

After having all their group stage games in the USA, India will return to the Caribbean to play the rest of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli will be hoping to get back into the runs, having scored just five runs in three games so far. Rohit Sharma has also failed to get going after a fifty in the first match against Ireland.

India start their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on June 20.