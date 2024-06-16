For the third straight match in Florida, play had to abandoned without a ball being bowled at the T20 World Cup on Saturday. After Sri Lanka vs Nepal on Tuesday and USA vs Ireland on Friday, it was India vs Canada on Saturday. On three occasions play was abandoned due to rain or wet outfield. Saturday was heights. There was not rain at all and yet no play was possible as the pitch was damp due to earlier rain.

Earlier, Pakistan were knocked out before even playing their as the USA vs Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida was washed out.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was angry at the way things have progressed.

"Request To ICC, that it should not host the matches where there are no covers to cover the entire ground. You just can't cover the pitch and let the other parts of the ground get wet. So many people were waiting to see top stars in action but they were denied. This should not be the case," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Even Michael Vaughan was angry. "How we don't have more covers to cover all the ground is beyond me .. all the money in the game yet we still get games called off for wet outfields !!!! #T20WorldCup #USA," he wrote on X.

Inclement weather hindered India's hopes of reinforcing their preparation for Super Eight through a match against Canada on Saturday, but they will travel to the Caribbean as a confident unit after a robust T20 World Cup group stage campaign. India's final Group A league match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

Both teams shared one point each, as India advanced as Group A toppers with seven points. USA (five points) were the second team to qualify from the Group. Canada finished third with three points.

India's confidence primarily stems from the pacers' effort in three group matches. Lead quick Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj combined to bag 20 wickets among them.

Of course, they had a spiteful, double-paced drop-in pitch for assistance at the Nassau County stadium in those matches, and they will have traditional surfaces to play on in the West Indies for the rest of the ICC showpiece.

But if their outings in New York can be taken as an indication, then the opposition will have a lot to worry.