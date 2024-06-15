Pakistan cricketers face the risk of having their central contracts reviewed and their salaries potentially reduced by the PCB following their early exit from the T20 World Cup. Defeats to minnows USA and arch-rivals India cost Pakistan dearly as they were knocked out of the tournament on Friday, failing to even reach the Super Eight stage. A reliable source in the board said that some officials and former players had advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reassess the central contracts given to the players during his predecessor Zaka Ashraf's tenure.

"There could be a reassessment of the central contracts and the players could find their salaries, fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances,” the source said.

The Babar Azam-led side had put up sub par performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup (50 overs) last year as well.

"Nothing is final as yet but yes this strong measure has been discussed within the board with the Chairman," the source added.

Last year, Ashraf had announced significant increase in player earnings, as well as a fixed share of revenue from the PCB's earnings from the ICC.

Naqvi himself had announced before the World Cup in USA and West Indies that each player would get a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they win the tournament.

Pakistan's shock early exit from the T20 World Cup is being blamed on "groupings" within the team and non-performance of senior players during critical moments and it could lead to "major changes" not just in the team but also in the PCB.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, the biggest challenge before Babar Azam on his comeback as captain was to unite the team but he could not do so because of the groupings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi upset at losing the captaincy and Babar not supporting him when required while Muhammad Rizwan was unhappy at not being considered for the captaincy.

"There are three groups in the team, one led by Babar Azam, the second one by Shaheen Shaheen Afridi and the third one by Muhammad Rizwan. Add to this mix the return of seniors like Muhammad Aamir and Imad Wasim and the recipe was ready for a World Cup disaster," a source close to the team told PTI.