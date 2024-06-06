The 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma reached an all-new high in his career, both as a batter and a captain as India defeated Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener on Wednesday. During the clash between India and Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, Rohit completed 600 sixes in international cricket. No player in the world has reached the milestone, other than Rohit, with Chris Gayle sitting next, at 553 sixes in international cricket. Rohit also went past MS Dhoni as the 'captain' with the most number of wins for India.

Dhoni, during his incredibly successful stint as India captain, registered 41 wins (Super Over wins not counted) in 73 T20I Matches. Rohit, on the other hand, has 42 wins as captain in 55 T20Is. Rohit also has a higher win percentage (77.29) than Dhoni's (59.28). Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has 30 wins as captain in 50 T20Is (win percentage of 60).

The overall list is led by Pakistan's Babar Azam who has 46 wins in 81 matches, though his win percentage is significantly lower than Rohit's. The Hitman joined England's Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (42 wins each) at the second spot.

Rohit scored 52 runs from 37 runs at a strike rate of 140.54 against Ireland. He slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes in New York on Wednesday, however, his knock was cut short after he suffered an injury and had to leave the crease after the end of the 10th over.

With these three in the match, Rohit completed 600 sixes in international cricket.

During this match, the opener also became the second player to score 4000 runs across all three formats after Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old also completed 4000 runs in the T20Is after his stupendous knock against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024. Currently, in T20Is, he has 4026 runs in 144 matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 139.98. He also slammed five centuries and 30 fifties in the 20-over format.

Rohit has 4137 runs in Tests, 10, 709 runs in ODIs and 4001 runs in the T20Is. On the other hand, Kohli has 8848 runs in Tests, 13, 848 runs in the ODIs, and 4038 runs in T20Is.

In this fixture, Rohit also completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Currently, in the T20 World Cups, Rohit has scored 1015 runs in 40 matches and 37 innings at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 128.48. He is also the third-highest run-getter in the marquee event.

With ANI inputs