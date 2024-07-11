Former Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid won hearts when he decided to forego half of the Rs 5 crore prize money which he was supposed to get from the pool of Rs 125 crore that the team received from BCCI for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title. From the total prize money of Rs 125 crore given to the team, Dravid was supposed to get Rs 5 crore while other coaches were going to get Rs 2.5 crore each. However, Dravid took the decision to take the same amount as his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and batting coach Vikram Rathore). While Dravid was lauded by fans for his gesture, a report revealed that it was actually India captain Rohit Sharma who first offered to forego his prize money to make sure all the support staff were rewarded well.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the initial distribution plan of Rs 125 crore would have seen some support staff getting rewarded a lower amount. This is why Rohit wanted to give up his share of Rs 5 crore to make sure no one was paid less after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

The report quoted a member related to the team regarding the topic. The member told the reporter during the chartered flight back from Barbados to India that Rohit was unhappy with the disparity in the prize money and was willing to give up his own share to make sure everyone got paid well.

Later, the BCCI decided to distribute Rs 2 crore each to strength and conditioning coaches, physios, analysts, and others support staff.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. India became the first team ever to win the T20 World Cup without losing a single game and they produced some brilliant performances resulting in a win over South Africa in the summit clash.