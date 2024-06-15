Former India speedster S Sreesanth believes that Rishabh Pant would be happy to see Virat Kohli bat at number three and score runs after the stalwart batter struggled to muster up runs in the opening slot. Kohli is yet to make headlines in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with the bat. While opening alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, the 35-year-old has amassed just five runs in three games for the Indian team. After having a record-breaking season with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently concluded IPL, fans expected fireworks to emerge from Virat's bat in the marquee event.

However, the tricky surface of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has left Virat tottering for runs.

With Virat promoted to the opening slot, Pant, who made his international comeback in the ongoing event, took up the mantle to play influential knocks at the number three spot. He has thrived in the new role and has racked up 96 runs in three matches with his wide variety of shots.

Sreesanth feels that if Kohli returns to his number three spot, Pant will continue to perform as he is a player who can adapt to different situations and positions in the batting order.

"Pant is a player who can adapt to any situation. We have seen him bat at different positions. He is a brilliant player, and I think Pant will be happy if Virat goes at number three. Pant doesn't look at the situation, wicket or the bowler. He just looks at the ball. I think that is a quality that youngsters should focus on. I think he loves Virat, and he would love to see Virat score more runs. If Virat comes just before him, imagine the freedom that Pant gets, he might just hit the reverse sweep on the first ball. So that is Pant," Sreesanth, who features as an expert on Caught and Bold on Disney Hotstar, said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Pant sustained injuries during a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. He made his return to cricket in the Indian Premier League 2024 season as the Delhi Capitals skipper. He amassed 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40.

India again remains unbeaten in the T20 World Cup after registering comprehensive wins over Ireland, Pakistan and the co-hosts, the USA. After looking at the strength and talent of the players, the former pacer sees no reason to restrict the Indian team from lifting the coveted prize.

Advertisement

We have such great bench strength. I don't see any reason why we shouldn't be winning it. Whenever we talk about the World Cup, they show wins of 2009, 2011 and 1983. It is high time this team genuinely deserves to win the World Cup. Next time, pictures of the current edition will be shown.

Last year in the ODI World Cup, India entered the final unbeaten to face the mighty Australia. But the night in Ahmedabad concluded on a heartbreaking note for the Rohit-led side, with their unbeaten run ending. The Baggy Greens extended their record-breaking tally to six with a six-wicket win.

This time, Sreesanth is hopeful that India will take revenge if both teams manage to reach the final and highlights from this tournament will be shown alongside the triumphs in 1983, 2007 and 2011.

"It feels good, and the way the team is performing it makes you remember the 2007 T20 World Cup. This time, Pakistan is going out, and India is moving forward. The way Bumrah and others are performing, especially in terms of character, India is way ahead. If anybody is going to challenge India, I think it is going towards, India vs Australia final. The result that didn't take place in the 50-over World Cup, I hope India takes revenge this time and we bring the cup back to India," he stated.

After securing a spot in the Super 8, India will play their final group stage game against Canada in Florida on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)