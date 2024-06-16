Pakistan vs Ireland LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: With both sides out of contention for the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Ireland's only motivation for their final group game will be to earn back some pride. Pakistan will go to four points with a win, after a dismal tournament that has seen calls from many former Pakistan cricketers to change the side and captain. Ireland will be aiming for their first win in the tournament, having lost to India and Canada and having had their match against USA washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)