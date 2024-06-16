Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Ireland LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Play For Pride Against Ireland
T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs IRE LIVE Score: Pakistan are playing for pride in final T20 World Cup game.
Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© X (Twitter)
Pakistan vs Ireland LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: With both sides out of contention for the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Ireland's only motivation for their final group game will be to earn back some pride. Pakistan will go to four points with a win, after a dismal tournament that has seen calls from many former Pakistan cricketers to change the side and captain. Ireland will be aiming for their first win in the tournament, having lost to India and Canada and having had their match against USA washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raja is pitchside. He starts by saying that there is no rain but the outfield is still wet. Waqar Younis joins him and says that it has been under covers and reckons that the groundstaff have done well to prepare the pitch and a few grassy spots on the pitch will also aid the pacers. They add that the pitch is a bit damp and soft which will make things tricky for the batters and the captain who will win the toss should look to bowl first.
Ireland on the other hand have been pretty sub-par with their overall play and the batting just hasn't clicked at all, especially their experienced opening pair of skipper Paul Stirling and former skipper Andy Balbirnie. They looked in fine form coming into the World Cup with a few wins on the trot and that included inflicting defeat upon Pakistan as well. The Irish will look to use those wins against Pakistan to find some motivation and put on a much better all-round display than they have thus far. But will they be able to do so? Or will Pakistan get the win and send Ireland back home without a single win to their name? We shall find out in due course. Toss and team news in a bit.
Pakistan had their fate sealed when the game between Ireland and USA was washed out and USA got the one point they needed to qualify alongside India from this group. Things could have been completely different for Pakistan and they have only themselves to blame for those two losses against USA and India early on. They did manage to beat Canada but the team seems to be lacking cohesiveness and the batting has been all over the place. Skipper, Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan have mustered up runs but have been guilty of being a bit too passive with their approach and will be itching to go out and put on a much better showing to round off their campaign.
Hello and welcome back to Lauderhill in Florida for Match number 36 of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup where Pakistan will go up against Ireland in the final game in Group A. We have had three washouts in Florida so far but thankfully, the weather forecast for this game looks very good with almost no chance of rain. On the cricketing front though, these two sides have had an underwhelming campaign and are out of competition but both teams will be eager to finish the campaign on a high.
... MATCH DAY ...
The Super 8s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 are just a stone's throw away, and the excitement is through the roof as some teams have punched their tickets to the next round. However, this tournament has been a real roller coaster ride, with some major upsets along the way. Powerhouse nations like New Zealand and Pakistan have been shown the door much earlier than expected, while underdogs like the co-hosts USA have defied all odds and advanced to the next level in their maiden outing, turning the cricketing world on its head. Match 36 is a mere formality as Pakistan locks horns with Ireland in Group A. Both teams have had a World Cup campaign to forget, being knocked out of contention early after dropping their first two games. With nothing but pride to play for, this dead rubber clash is just going through the motions for the dejected outfits. Although Pakistan is coming off a victory against Canada, their campaign went horribly off-track as they lost to the USA in the Super Over, a heartbreaking defeat that will sting them for a long, long time. They then faced a demoralizing loss against India where they failed to chase down a modest total that derailed their campaign. The batters failed to bring their A-game to the party, leaving the bowlers high and dry time and again. And true to form, their shoddy fielding came back to haunt them and prove their undoing yet again this year. While Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam raked in the runs, their sluggish strike rates were a thorn in their side that invited criticism time and again. The batting duo's inability to break free from their shackles and cut loose had a domino effect on the batters to follow. Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan too had a disappointing campaign. It's fair to say that Pakistan's batting lineup is overly dependent on the Rizwan-Babar duo, carrying the weight of the batting. If this pair fails to break the shackles, the middle order struggles to find its footing. However, Pakistan has historically been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to their bowling attack. The spearheads like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir didn't disappoint, leading the charge and delivering the goods. Although Haris Rauf struggled to keep a lid on the run flow, overall, they were decent, and had they received some responsible support from the batters, things might've been different for them. Ireland's campaign was also a non-starter as they failed to get any momentum going, tripping at the first hurdle with losses against India and surprisingly against Canada. Much like their rivals, they seemed like a fish out of the water, struggling to come to terms with the difficult conditions and failing to adapt their game accordingly. Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, both seniors would be eager to break the shackles and get amongst the runs after an arid spell. Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, and Curtis Campher have all been off-color lately, failing to find their mojo and get into the groove. The all-rounders George Dockrell and Gareth Delany did put up a gritty fight against Canada, but couldn't quite get Ireland over the line as the top order went haywire. The pacers, on the other hand, ensured the wickets column kept ticking. Craig Young and Barry McCarthy, in particular, have been the pick of the bowlers, leading from the front while Delany too has pulled their weight as an all-arounder. Will Ireland end their campaign with a win or will Pakistan dominate? Or will rain play a spoilsport as the probability of an uninterrupted play looks bleak at the moment at Lauderhill, Florida? With nothing to gain from here in this competition, both teams might provide an opportunity and test the bench strength as well. Which team do you think will dominate?