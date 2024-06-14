Former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan gave a strong reply to a Pakistani journalist on social media, who had accused the New Zealand team of "prioritising money over national duty" ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. New Zealand are staring at a group stage elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup after back-to-back losses against Afghanistan and hosts West Indies. After the accusation by the journalist, McClenaghan hit back, raising Pakistan's own poor form and recent losses.

"This is what happens when you prefer money over national duty. New Zealand Had a great chance to prepare themselves for World Cup 2024 on Pakistan Tour but their Main Players Choose IPL and now they are out of the World Cup," wrote Pakistani journalist Imran Siddiqui on X.

True to his Twitter username, McClenaghan hit back with a savage response, pointing out that Pakistan themselves are on the verge of being knocked out.

"Very poor take. You (Pakistan) lost games to our C side, Ireland and the USA," tweeted McClenaghan.

Pakistan have endured a difficult T20 World Cup, having lost to both USA and India. In the lead up to the tournament, Pakistan had drawn a T20I series against a New Zealand side without their key players. That is exactly what was pointed out by McClenaghan.

The former Kiwi pacer also agreed with a comment which stated that Sherfane Rutherford has performed well, despite not playing a single game for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

New Zealand stars Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson had all played in IPL 2024.

The Black Caps have been poor during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they first got bowled out for 75 by Afghanistan, and then failed to chase down 150 against West Indies, leaving them virtually out with two games still to play.