A video of Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf getting into an altercation with a fan in the United States has gone viral. Following the incident former and current players have united to stand up for Rauf. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) threatening ‘legal action against the individual responsible.'

“Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible,” read the statement posted by Naqvi on X.

Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) June 18, 2024

The incident took place in the afternoon when Rauf was seen walking with his wife. Rauf became enraged with the man. It seemed like the unnamed individual made comments towards the player. A few onlookers prevented Rauf from attacking the man as he went towards him.

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the USA. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

Even Rauf's wife attempted to stop him, but the talented pacer managed to get out of her hold. The man and Rauf yelled at each other a few times, but the onlookers did a fantastic job of keeping them from hitting each other.

Many cricketers have stood up in support of the 30-year-old pacer.

“It is the right of fans to criticise us for our performances. We accept it and try to learn from it. It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family's presence, unacceptable. How would u feel if someone attacked u personally while with family? #HarisRauf @HarisRauf14,” read a tweet by Shadab Khan on X.

Their teammate Hasan Ali too condemned fans for getting personal and urged them to be respectful towards the players' families.

"I've seen a video circulating online about Harry @HarisRauf and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful. Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players' families. Let's promote love, peace and respect for the GAME. We all want Pakistan cricket to rise, love you all," Hasan Ali wrote on 'X'.

The Pakistan team is dispersing from the United States with some players returning home while others will be vacationing in the USA and UK. The players are currently in the process of getting over the past two weeks which saw the former T20 World Cup winners eliminated from the Group Stage of the T20 World Cup.