Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has opened up on the team's elimination from the T20 World Cup. Pakistan failed to get out of the group stage after losing to USA and India, respectively. India and USA secured their place in the Super 8 stage from Group A, finishing first and second with seven and five points, respectively. With Pakistan failing to get out of the group stage for the first time in T20 World Cup, Inzamam hinted at changes in the side, and admitted that the team is on a decline.

Inzamam pointed out how Pakistan have managed to perform better than other sides in T20s, but their performances have not been up to the mark of late.

"Our cricket in declining. I am not saying this because of the loss against USA. We also lost to Ireland (before the World Cup). We lost to New Zealand's third string side at home and also the England. Prior to this, our performances in T20 format has been better than others. But our cricket has been on a downward trajectory of late. I am not saying that we should sack some players and get new ones, but the PCB needs to have dialogue on the reason behind such a decline," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan's elimination was confirmed on Friday when USA joined arch-rivals India as the second team from Group A in the Super Eight round, following a washout in Florida.

Pakistan cricketers face the risk of having their central contracts reviewed and their salaries potentially reduced by the PCB following their early exit from the T20 World Cup.

According to a report, the board said that some officials and former players had advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reassess the central contracts given to the players during his predecessor Zaka Ashraf's tenure.

Pakistan opened their campaign with a Super Over upset against co-hosts USA before facing a close six-run loss against arch-rivals India. However, they defeated Canada by seven wickets but it was too late for Babar and Co. to make their case for the second round. In the last group stage fixture, Pakistan will take on Ireland in Florida on Sunday.