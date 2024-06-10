Jasprit Bumrah takes the conditions out of equation with his adaptability and unique skillset and the lead pacer will have to play a major role if India were to win the T20 World Cup, feels the legendary Anil Kumble. Bumrah (3/14) dished out a match-winning performance to guide India to a thrilling six-run win over traditional rivals Pakistan in the much-anticipated game in New York on Sunday.

Pakistan ended at 113 for seven in 20 overs, replying to India's 119 all-out on a two-paced track at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium as the pace combination of the ever-effective Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (2/24) brought India back from the dead with incisive spells.

"We saw that with that 15th over where he got that wicket (of Mohammad Rizwan), and then the 19th over, when you knew that in that over if he had given a couple of boundaries, then last over 10 runs, 12 runs, possible," Kumble said on ESPNCricinfo.

"But once it gets to that 18 runs, 19 runs, on a surface like this, (it's) impossible for the tail-enders to come and get those runs. So Jasprit Bumrah, if India go on to win this tournament, he would have to play a major role," Kumble said.

While Hardik used the short ball well, Bumrah got rid of a well-set Rizwan in the 15th over before dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed in the 19th over that went for just three runs.

The equation had come down to 18 needed off the last six balls and Arshdeep Singh held his nerves to ensure another famous win for India over Pakistan on the world stage.

Kumble was effusive in his praise for Bumrah, calling him the team's No 1 player in terms of selection, irrespective of formats and the nature of the surface.

"Jasprit Bumrah should be your number one in your team list. Forget about the format, Jasprit Bumrah is your number one. Yes, this is a pitch where it was not easy for the bowlers but the variations and also the kind of pressure he puts on the batters..." Kumble said.

"Knowing that it's not going to be easy, forget the surface, any surface, we have seen that right throughout his career, it's not easy. Any batter coming in front of Bumrah knows that it's going to be tough, and on a surface like this, he just builds the pressure," he added.