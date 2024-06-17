Nepal spinner and former captain Sandeep Lamicchane achieved a historic feat on Monday, following his two-wicket spell in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in St. Vincent. During the match, Lamicchane became the second bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is. Prior to this match, he had picked 98 wickets at an average of 12.58 and an economy of 6.29. On Monday, he made his 54th T20I appearance, meaning only Afghanistan's Rashid Khan completed 100 wickets faster than Lamicchane.

Rashid had registered 100 wickets in 53 matches, just one game quicker than Lamicchane.

Breaking: Sandeep Lamichhane becomes the second fastest bowler in the world to take 100 T20I wickets



Haris Rauf is there in the list too, he's the fastest pacer to reach the landmark #tapmad #HojaoADFree #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g3NxWRTPpF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 17, 2024

After not playing international cricket for over a year, Lamicchane made his return to the side for the game against South Africa last week.

He had been facing an eight-year prison sentence before his rape conviction.

Despite not playing a competitive match since late last year but he has been training regularly at Kathmandu's TU Ground since he was cleared.

Lamicchane's arrival in the USA was delayed after he failed to obtain a US visa twice last month despite efforts from the country's cricket board and multiple agencies. However, Nepal had requested the ICC to allow Lamichhane as a late addition to their World Cup squad. The ICC has approved his inclusion for the last two group stage matches.

"We, along with Nepal government, had tried hard to secure a US visa for Lamichhane but that didn't work out. We had already requested the ICC to give an allowance for him to be added to the World Cup squad even as a late entry. The ICC has now allowed Lamichhane to be added for the last two matches," ESPNcricinfo quoted CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand as saying.

Sharing the news on X, Lamichhane said he has landed in West Indies and confirmed to join the squad for the last two matches in West Indies. He also expressed his gratitude to the CAN president and other office bearers.

Advertisement

"I would like to thank the Government of Nepal, Foreign Ministry, Sports Ministry, National Sports Council and Cricket Association of Nepal for their support to help get me a US visa but unfortunately it did not work out this time. I am now joining the National team for the last two matches in the West Indies and look forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers." Lamichhane said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs to qualify for Super 8 stage.

(With IANS Inputs)