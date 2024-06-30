The Indian cricket team ended a long wait on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led India outplayed South Africa in style in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 to end a 11-year wait for an ICC title. Before Saturday, the last time India won an ICC title was in 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In fact, the last time India won the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni was the captain. So, when India broke the jinx, the reaction of India's finest captain MS Dhoni was always going to be special.

And MS Dhoni, who rarely puts up anything on social media, broke his long silence and congratulated the team.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," MS Dhoni wrote in an Instagram post.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to express his delight on India's achievement, saying the country has now got a ‘fourth star', following two 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 as well as the historic triumph in the inaugural 2007 World T20.

“Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC,” he wrote on 'X'.

Tendulkar, who was a member of the Indian team which suffered a first-round exit in the 2007 50-overs World Cup, said life has come a full circle.

“Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024,” he said.

“Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him.” Hailing Rohit Sharma's captaincy and the contributions of the other squad members, Tendulkar said, “What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable.” “Jasprit Bumrah's Player of the Tournament award as well as Virat Kohli's Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered,” he added.

“Along with Rahul, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour also made their international debuts in 1996. It was wonderful to see Team India excel under the guidance of this class of '96." “A total team effort. Hearty congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff, and BCCI,” Tendulkar continued.

With PTI inputs