Former England captain Michael Vaughan sent an epic reply to a Pakistani fan on social media. The fan first tried to troll Vaughan but the former international cricketer made a super comeback to shut him. It all started ahead of the Namibia vs England game in Antigua. Heavy rain at the venue forced the toss to get delayed by a long time. England needed that match to happen in all possibility to stay alive in the Super Eight race. A washout would have eliminated the defending champions from the tournament.

As there was heavy rain ahead of the game, a Pakistan fan named Nawaz wrote on X: "Hey, @MichaelVaughan karma is real. #ENGvsNAM."

As fate would have it, the rain stopped later and England went on to beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS method) to keep themselves in the race for a Super Eight spot from Group B.

Later, Austalia beat Scotland by 5 wickets in a closely fought encounter in St Lucia, thus paving the way for England. Scotland's loss meant that they and England both finished at 5 points each but the latter team advanced to the next stage as it finished second in the table on the basis of a better net run rate.

Australia from the group had already made it the Super Eight by winning their first three games. Their win over Scotland maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistan, who were put in Group A, were already eliminated from the tournament. Thus, England's entry into the Super Eight gave Vaughan a golden opportunity to shut the Pakistani troll and the ex-captain did not miss out.

"Morning Nawaz .. looking forward to the Super 8s .. Are you ?" wrote Vaughan.

It is worth noting that Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament as United States finished at the second spot with five points. India have already made it to the next round.