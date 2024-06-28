Team India broke their 10-year drought of reaching the T20 World Cup final, as they defeated England by 68 runs in the semi-final of the 2024 edition on Thursday. India's comprehensive victory sent a wave of jubilation all across the globe, with Indians in every nook and corner celebrating the accomplishment. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan triggered a conspiracy theory, suggesting Guyana was an excellent ground for the Indian team, hence the result. But, India great Harbhajan Singh was in no mood to sit back and digest Vaughan's verdict.

"If England had beaten SA they would have got the Trinidad semi and I believe they would have won that game .. So no complaints they haven't been good enough .. But Guyana has been a lovely venue pick for India," Vaughan had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In reply, Harbhajan said: "What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic not Nonsense."

What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic… https://t.co/2osEFYJeFC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2024

Vaughan has been going on and on about the venue change for the semi-final at the T20 World Cup 2024. He shared a few posts before the start of the semi-final between India and England as well, suggesting Rohit Sharma's men were originally scheduled to play their semi-final in Trinidad but the venue was later changed to Guyana.

In his concluding post, however, Vaughan also admitted that India were the better side than England on the day.

"India throughly deserve to be in the final .. The best team in tournament so far .. Was always going to hard for England on this pitch .. India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches," he said in another post.

"England will have lost 3 out of 4 games to the Top teams so they can't have any complaints .. Just haven't been good enough .. on the back of the 50 over WC it just clarifies that England have work to do playing on slower wickets..," Vaughan concluded.