The wounds of the ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat were healed on Saturday after Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final match. In the entire tournament, India gave an extraordinary performance and remained unbeaten. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was one of the major reasons for India's success in the marquee event as he produced magnificent spells and propelled his team to victory in many games.

After clinching the World Cup, celebrations were going on at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown as the entire Indian camp was overjoyed. Amid the celebrations, Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a TV presenter, took her husband's interview on the field.

During the entire interview, the Indian pacer acted professionally and answered all the questions. As soon as the interview ended, Bumrah failed to hide his emotions and gave Sanjana a tight hug.

In the end #JaspritBumrah was like, "Enough of these professional interviews." I can't pretend anymore. Give me a hug.#T20WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/gmX4WAJeex — Sandeep Kumar Yadav (@Sandy92_SKY) June 30, 2024

This act by the star pacer left the fans utterly impressed. Both Bumrah and Sanjana are known for giving their fans such "couple goals" moments.

With 15 wickets in eight matches, Bumrah also bagged the Player of the Tournament award. He played a crucial role in India's victory in the summit clash against the Proteas.

"Usually I'm the one who tries to keep my emotions in check, to try to focus on the job but today I don't have a lot of words, the emotions are taking over. I don't usually cry after a game but this feels really special. Midway stage we felt we were in trouble but to pull off a win like this is an unreal feeling. I'm just really over the moon," said Bumrah during the post-match presentation.

"My son is here, my family is here and I could do something special for India. We've been working really hard towards this and we've come close and fell short last time but we were able to go through this time, there's no better feeling than that. You play the sport for this, for these days, for big stages when you do well and get your team through, there's no better feeling," he added.