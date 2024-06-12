Story ProgressBack to home
India vs United States LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma And Co. Eye Super 8 Berth
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs USA LIVE Score: Both the teams are unbeaten so far with four points each to their credit.
India vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates
USA vs India Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India take on United States in their Group A game in T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday. A win will seal India's spot in the Super 8 stage and so is the case with USA. The T20 World Cup debutants are only victory away from entering the next round. Both the teams are unbeaten so far with four points each to their credit. However, India hold the top spot in the group on the basis of a better net run rate. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of USA vs India, T20 World Cup game -
- 17:10 (IST)IND vs USA Live Updates: A good opportunity for IndiaIndia's batting prima donnas would want to unchain themselves from the vagaries of a much-maligned drop-in track and chance their arms freely against an impressive-but-inexperienced USA in their group league game of the T20 World Cup in New York on Wednesday.
- 16:51 (IST)IND vs USA Live: Squads -India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
- 16:45 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs United States match at T20 World Cup 2024. The game is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York tonight (IST). Stay connected for all the live updates -
