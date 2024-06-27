Virat Kohli's poor form at the 2024 T20 World Cup continued as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball 9 against England in the second semi-final in Guyana. This is Kohli's fifth single-digit score at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Put into bat by Jos Buttler, Kohli smashed Reece Topley for a six in the third over. But the joy would last for just two more balls, as Topley had the last laugh. Looking to pull over mid-wicket, Kohli was beaten by the swing, and had his leg stump knocked off.

As Kohli's string of low-scores continue, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

Virat Kohli as an T20I Opener is a Big Disaster for Team India 🇮🇳 #INDvsENG2024 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ohUMzNB3dW — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) June 27, 2024

Worst form of the career comes in wrong time.last month he is firing in ipl isn't,this is not the virat kohli I knowpic.twitter.com/G0F3NrYYhU — Sabarinath (@Saby2295) June 27, 2024

England captain Jos Buttler opted to field after winning the toss in the high-profile T20 World Cup semi-final against India here on Thursday.

Both teams remained unchanged.

"We would have batted first, the weather looks good, whatever had to happen, it has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to get slower as the game goes on. We understand the challenge of playing a tournament like this, a lot of travel and logistics. It's a chance to play some good cricket. We don't want to think too far ahead, stay in the moment and let your game do the talking," India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good surface, the bounce will be low, with the rain around, we thought it'll be a bit of an advantage to bowl first. We're up against a great team, but we're peaking nicely and we are playing the same team today. Looking forward to a great challenge against a top side. Excited to be in a semi-final, but some of us have been here before," said England skipper Jos Buttler.

The winner of this semi-final match will be squaring off against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday in Barbados.

(With PTI Inputs)