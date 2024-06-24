As the T20 World Cup 2024 prepares for the giant contest between India and Australia, there's a lot more than just the bat and the ball that could decide the fate of these two teams. With India all but through to the semi-finals, Australia's campaign is hanging in the balance, courtesy of their shock defeat against Afghanistan in the previous contest. On Monday, as Australia gear up for a survival battle, the weather gods could pour cold water on their plans and pave the way for their elimination from the tournament.

According to Accuweather, rain is expected to come down heavily in the city for almost the entire day (June 24). Showers are expected before the India vs Australia contest begins at 10:30 AM local time. The skies aren't expected to open up much after the match starts either, making the washout threat quite real.

The weather forecast paints a rather gloomy picture, with the chances of rain being incredibly high at 70% during the day. The India vs Australia contest isn't expected to be a full 40-over game by any means, with a reduced affair or a complete washout the most likely outcome.

India vs Australia Hourly Weather Report, St. Lucia:

9:00 AM (6:30 PM IST) - 64 % chance of rain

10:00 AM (7:30 PM IST) - 40 % chance of rain

11:00 AM (8:30 PM IST) - 34 % chance of rain

12:00 PM (9:30 PM IST) - 37 % chance of rain

1:00 PM (10:30 PM IST) - 47 % chance of rain

2:00 PM (11:30 PM IST) - 51 % chance of rain

3:00 PM (7:30 PM IST) - 51 % chance of rain

What Happens If Rain Washes Out India vs Australia Super 8 Match?

The Group 1 in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup is at an interesting point where all four teams can mathematically go through. India have the strongest chance because of their 100% record so far, and a healthy Net Run Rate of +2.425. Australia are next in line with 1 win in 2 matches and an NRR of +0.233. Afghanistan (-0.65) and Bangladesh (-2.489) complete the top 4.

If rain washes out entire India vs Australia contest, both teams will get one point each. Such a situation would see India qualify for the semi-finals while Australia's progression would depend upon the result between Afghanistan and Bangladesh match. If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, Australia go through. But, an Afghanistan win would knock Australia out of the semi-finals race.