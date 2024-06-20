As India prepare to take on the unpredictable Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s, it isn't just the spin threat that the opponent team possesses that they need to be wary of. The ongoing T20 World Cup has seen plenty of washed-out contests, and even India's final group match against Canada suffered the same fate. Rain threat looms on the India vs Afghanistan clash as well, with weather forecast suggesting some sort of precipitation during the afternoon in Barbados.

According to Accuweather, there remains a 25% probability of rain in Barbados on Wednesday. While the morning is mostly clear, the venue is expected to witness some rain around 1:00 PM local time. With India and Afghanistan set to square off at 10:30 AM local time, expect rain interruption in the second half of the game.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Hourly Weather Report

10:00 AM - 0% chance of rain

11:00 AM - 0% chance of rain

12:00 PM - 1% chance of rain

1:00 PM - 7% chance of rain

2:00 PM - 7% chance of rain

3:00 PM - 7% chance of rain

During their practice session on Tuesday, all four Indian spinners spent plenty of time in the middle. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal practised and all four helped Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav as well by bowling against them in nets.

However, rain interrupted the practice session for a few minutes in Barbados. The city witnessed rainfall on Wednesday as well, and the same is expected on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its social media handle where Rohit Sharma said that his players are keen to do something special in the tournament.

"There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously. There is something to achieve in every skill session that you do. Once we play the first game, we are going to play the next two in 3-4 days. It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is not going to be an excuse," Rohit said in a video posted by BCCI.

With ANI Inputs