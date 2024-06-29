T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates: The match is nearing a close finish. South Africa are seven down in the chase of 177 runs against India in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have taken two wickets each while Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya have picked one wicket apiece. Earlier, Virat Kohli anchored with a gritty 76 off 59 as India posted a total of 176 for 7 in 20 overs, which is the highest total by any team in the final of a men's T20 World Cup. India were reduced to 34 for 3 in 4.3 overs but a crucial 72-run stand between Kohli and Axar Patel bailed the team out of trouble. Axar fell for 47 off 31 while Kohli hit 76 off 59. Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets apiece for 23 and 26 runs, respectively. (Live Scorecard)

