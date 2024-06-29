IND vs SA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunner, South Africa Need 9 To Win From 2 Balls
T20 World Cup 2024 Final, IND vs SA LIVE Score: The match is nearing a close finish. South Africa are seven down in the chase of 177 runs against India
T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates: The match is nearing a close finish. South Africa are seven down in the chase of 177 runs against India in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have taken two wickets each while Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya have picked one wicket apiece. Earlier, Virat Kohli anchored with a gritty 76 off 59 as India posted a total of 176 for 7 in 20 overs, which is the highest total by any team in the final of a men's T20 World Cup. India were reduced to 34 for 3 in 4.3 overs but a crucial 72-run stand between Kohli and Axar Patel bailed the team out of trouble. Axar fell for 47 off 31 while Kohli hit 76 off 59. Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets apiece for 23 and 26 runs, respectively. (Live Scorecard)
T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates: India vs South Africa LIVE Score
- 23:25 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: OUT! What a catch this is!It seems that Suryakumar Yadav has taken a screamer here! A sensational effort from him on long-off. Umpires are checking it and it seems like a clean catch. David Miller has to depart. SA need 16 off 5 balls.
- 23:22 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: South Africa need 16 off final overThis match still hangs in the balance, though India might be having a slight edge. Only 4 runs came off the penultimate over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. South Africa need 16 off the final over. David Miller will be on strike. What a final this is! A perfect thriller! 6 more balls to go and we don't know who is going to win this.SA 161/6 (19)
- 23:15 (IST)LIVE Score: South Africa need 20 in 12A sensational over from Jasprit Bumrah. He conceded only two runs in it and took the wicket of Marco Jansen. Out of nowhere, India are back in the game. South Africa need 20 runs in 12 balls. This match is nearing a close finish now.SA 157/6 (18)
- 23:14 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: OUT!Jasprit Bumrah has cleaned up Marco Jansen and India believe it. They are back in the game. South Africa need 21 runs in 14 balls.SA 156/6 (17.4)
- 23:10 (IST)LIVE Score: South Africa need 22 in 18Four runs and a wicket came off Hardik Pandya's second over. South Africa need only a couple of boundaries to seal this game in their favour. India, on the other hand, have to keep fighting hard till the end to challenge the Proteas. South Africa need 22 runs in 18 balls.SA 155/5 (17)
- 23:05 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: OUT!There is the wicket India badly needed. Hardik Pandya has outfoxed Heinrich Klaasen. But is it too late for India now? South Africa need 26 runs in 23 balls. Coming to the wicket, Hardik bowled a slower ball near the tramline and Klaasen edged it to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He fell for 52 off 27.SA 151/5 (16.1)
- 23:02 (IST)LIVE Score: South Africa need 26 in 24Only four runs came off Jasprit Bumrah's third over and that would not worry South Africa in any way as they need 26 runs in 24 balls. The asking rate is only 6.5 per over for them. Heinrich Klaasen raced to his half-century in 23 balls and he is currently batting on 52 off 26.SA 151/4 (16)
- 22:57 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Expensive over24 came off Axar Patel's final over as Heinrich Klaasen slammed the bowler for two big sixes and two fours in it. South Africa have almost a hand in the trophy. They need 30 runs in 30 balls. And India need magic.SA 147/4 (15)
- 22:53 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: FOUR! SIX! It's Miller magic!David Miller has once again put South Africa on top of this game. He smashed Kuldeep Yadav for a four and six on the final two balls of the spinner's spell. 14 runs came off the over. Kuldeep finished with figures of 0 for 45.SA 123/4 (14)
- 22:49 (IST)LIVE Score: Fine over from ArshdeepEight runs and a wicket came off Arshdeep Singh's third over. He has picked a total of two wickets for 16 runs so far. South Africa need 68 runs in 42 balls. India need one more wicket to enter the tail of the Proteas.SA 109/4 (13)
- 22:48 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: OUT!Brilliant plan from India and it has worked for them. A length ball into the body of Quinton de Kock and the batter pulled it away into the hands of Kuldeep Yadav at deep fine leg. India are back in the game. South Africa need 71 runs in 45 balls.SA 106/4 (12.3)
- 22:43 (IST)LIVE Score: 100 up for South Africa!That is an incredible shot from Heinrich Klaasen. Kuldeep Yadav bowled it away from Klaasen but the batter still managed to loft it over extra over for a big six. That is also the 100 for South Africa. They need 77 runs in 51 balls from this point.SA 100/3 (11.3)
- 22:40 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: SIX!Heinrich Klaasen smashed a superb six on the third ball of Ravindra Jadeja's over. It was bowled in the slot by Jadeja and Klaasen muscled it over long-off for a biggie. 12 came off the over. South Africa need 84 runs in 54 balls.SA 93/3 (11)
- 22:35 (IST)IND vs SA Live: South Africa need 96 in 6010 runs came off Hardik Pandya's first over. South Africa are 81 for 3 at the end of the 10 overs. They need 96 in the remaining 10 overs. This match hangs in the balance at the moment. India were 75 for 3 at this stage in their innings.SA 81/3 (10)
- 22:29 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: OUT!Big wicket for India and Axar Patel is the one who provides the crucial breakthrough! The dangerous 58-run partnership has been broken and India can now take a sigh of relief. Stubbs went across the stumps and missed the ball completely to see his stumps getting wrecked. South Africa need 107 runs in 67 balls.SA 70/3 (8.5)
- 22:25 (IST)IND vs SA Live: SIX!A slog sweep from Quinton de Kock for a big six. That came right from the middle of his bat. Kuldeep Yadav tossed it up and de Kock slammed it away for a biggie. A total of 13 runs came off the over. South Africa look in control at this moment. They need 115 runs in 72 balls.SA 62/2 (8)
- 22:22 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Good bowlingAxar Patel was hit for a four by Tristan Stubbs on the third ball of his over but he made a brilliant comeback by conceding only one in the next three balls. He gave away a single to Stubbs before bowling two dot balls to Quinton de Kock. 7 came off the over. South Africa need 128 runs in 78 balls.SA 49/2 (7)
- 22:18 (IST)IND vs SA Live: End of powerplayThe first six overs were dominated by India, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Both the pacers picked a wicket each to put South Africa under pressure. South Africa need 135 runs in 84 balls. The asking rate is close to 10 for them.SA 42/2 (6)
- 22:12 (IST)IND vs SA Live: South Africa under pressureEight runs came off Jasprit Bumrah's second over. Quinton de Kock played a beautiful cut short on the first ball of the over to get a four. However, South Africa are still under pressure as the asking rate for them is 9.69.SA 22/2 (4)
- 22:06 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: India lose a reviewIt was a review by India for a caught behind against Quinton de Kock. A short ball from Arshdeep singh went over de Kock and umpire was unconvinced over the appeal. Rishabh Pant convinced Rohit to go upstairs only to see India lose a review. Only three runs came off the over.SA 14/2 (3)
- 22:01 (IST)IND vs SA Live: OUT!Aiden Markram is gone! It was a fuller ball from Arshdeep Singh and Markram chased it for a drive. He edged the ball and Rishabh Pant took a good catch diving to his right. India are on top of this game at the moment.SA 12/2 (2.3)
- 22:01 (IST)T20 WC Final Live: Early wicket for India!Jasprit Bumrah bowled a peaach of a delivery to rattle the top of off stump of Reeza Hendricks. It was bowled at length and the ball shaped away from Hendricks after pitching. Enough swing on it to beat the batter's outside edge and hit the stumps. The wicket came on the third ball of the over.SA 11/1 (2)
- 21:56 (IST)IND vs SA Final LIVE: The chase beginsSouth Africa have started the chase. 6 runs came off Arshdeep's first over.
- 21:40 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: India post 176 for 7!India have managed to post a fighting total on the board. This pitch is good to bat on so this is not too big a score to chase for South Africa. For the record, this is the highest total by any team in the final of men's T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a 76-run knock off 59 balls while Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with figures of 2 for 23.IND 176/7 (20)
- 21:32 (IST)T20 WC Final LIVE: OUT!Virat Kohli failed to time this one and he holed it out to long-on. Kohli departed at his individual score of 76 off 59 balls. The wicket came on the fifth ball of the over. Hardik Pandya came in as next batter and found a lucky top edge that flew over the wicketkeeper's head for a four. 17 runs came off the penultimate over. India are reaching towards a good total. Can they cross 180?IND 167/5 (19)
- 21:29 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: SIX!Right in the slot and Virat Kohli heaves it over the long-on for a biggie. It was a slower ball from Jansen and Kohli has muscled it away for a 95-metre six. The cricketing genius is at its best now. South Africa can feel the feat. There are still 10 balls remaining in the game.
- 21:25 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Expensive over16 runs came off Kagiso Rabada's final over. Virat Kohli hit a six and a four in it. Rabada finished his quota of four overs with figures of 1 for 36. More two overs remaining in the game and India could still cross 180.IND 150/4 (18)
- 21:20 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: SIX!There is the first one from the bat of Virat Kohli. Kagiso Rabada went tad fuller and Kohli smashed it over long-on for a biggie. This is the first six from the bat of Kohli in this innings.IND 140/4 (17.1)
- 21:19 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: Fifty for Virat Kohli!Virat Kohli raced to his half-century in 48 balls. He needs to take his chances now and increase his strike rate or this innings is going to be a topic of talk for a long-long time for all the wrong reasons.IND 134/4 (17)
- 21:15 (IST)IND vs SA Live: 8-run overOnly 8 came off the Tabraiz Shamsi over. Shivam Dube hit a four on the fifth ball of the over but Shamsi managed to keep things tight overall. South Africa are still going good in this game. More four overs remaining and Virat Kohli also needs to put his foot on the accelerator now.IND 126/4 (16)
- 21:11 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: SIX!Shivam Dube hit a six to Marco Jansen on the first ball of the over. It went over the long-on for a biggie. A total of 10 runs came off the over. More 5 overs are remaining in this game and India should look to extract maximum out of it as this pitch is still good to bat on.IND 118/4 (15)
- 21:03 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Run-out!Axar Patel is run out at the score of 47 off 31 balls. He failed to return to his crease at the non-striker's end in time as a direct hit from Quinton de Kock caught him short. Virat mishit the ball but lazy running from Axar cost him his wicket.IND 106/4 (13.3)
- 20:59 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Five-run overAnother economical over from Anrich Nortje. This is really good bowling from South Africa as they have managed to keep both Virat Kohli and Axar Patel in check with tight line and length. More 7 overs remaining in the game.IND 98/3 (13)
- 20:55 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE Score: SIX!It was in the slot from Tabraiz Shamsi and Axar Patel went downtown for a six. The long-on missed the ball by a narrow margin. That came on the fifth ball. A total of 11 runs came off the over. The partership between Kohli and Axar is now of 59 runs.IND 93/3 (12)
- 20:51 (IST)IND vs SA Live: India need to accelerateSeven runs came off Marco Jansen's second over. India's scoring rate is 7.45 and South Africa won't be unhappy with it as this pitch looks like a good batting track, unlike what past record suggests. Virat Kohli and Axar Patel are batting with strikes rates of around 120 and 125, respectively.IND 82/3 (11)
- 20:44 (IST)IND vs SA Live: End of 10 oversSeven runs came off Tabraiz Shamsi's first over. India have made a bit of recovery but South Africa still hold an edge for the fact that India's scoring rate is only 7.5 on this belter track. Though Axar has put his foot on accelerator, India are still going with a cautious approach as they are three down.IND 75/3 (10)
- 20:39 (IST)IND vs SA: SIX!Axar Patel slammed Keshav Maharaj for a six on the fourth ball of the over. The reaction of Virat Kohli was heartwarming to see. Kohli gave an enthusiastic thumbs up his fellow batter. Nine runs came off the over and India are on the road to recovery.IND 68/3 (9)
- 20:35 (IST)2024 T20 World Cup Final LIVE: 10-run overHere are some runs for India! 10 came off the Aiden Markram over. Axar Patel took his chance in the over which was not a bad call as someone needs to charge from one end. Virat Kohli is also playing his role to perfection.IND 59/3 (8)
- 20:33 (IST)IND vs SA T20 WC Final Live: SIX!Aiden Markram tossed it up and Axar Patel has smashed it away for a six. The ball went over the jumping fielder at deep mid-wicket.IND 57/3 (7.3)
- 20:31 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Good start for NortjeSouth Africa pacer Anrich Nortje started with a four-run over. The Proteas are well in control of the game at this moment as both Virat Kohli and Axar Patel are looking to stitch a partnership rather than going for boundaries. It makes sense as well as India lost the three wickeys quite early.IND 49/3 (7)