In a moving tribute to the Indian team, former batter Robin Uthappa couldn't control his emotions as he recalled the struggles and hardships of the players after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. India ended a 13-year wait for an ICC title on Saturday, beating South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados. The past 12 months or so have been hard for each and every player, with India losting back-to-back finals (World Test Championship and ODI World Cup).

While recalling the struggles of the players, Uthappa started crying during a discussion with veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Uthappa, who was part of India's maiden T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007, suggested that the constant trolling each player had to face, including Ashwin, wasn't easy.

"I was so full of emotions, you would've found me in tears. I went through each player individually, and what they have been through. I apologise in advance if i get emotional on this show, but when you go through each player individually, and what they've been through over he past 4-5 years -- trolling, criticism -- and you've been part of it as well, so you know what it feels like. To go through the struggle, to go through the hardships, to take the trolling and the hate is not easy," Uthappa said Ashwin during a discussion on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa went on to continue by saying that as cricketers, every player in India has to go through harsh trolling and criticism at some point of time in their careers. Even Ashwin had teary eyes while Uthappa was narrating the same.

"I could feel the emotions of each player individually. I cried for the first 20 minutes after the victory. I went and bowed before god, saying thank you. As a cricketer who has represented India, thank you. This victory was so special special cause it was long incoming. Anyone who has played for India and represented the country knows the kind of crap we are put through. If i look at Rahul Dravid's journey as a coach, what an absolute mentor he has been. We say a 50-year-old man celebrate like a kid when the World Cup trophy was given to him. This is the beauty of the sport. I am so grateful to god for everyone. All of the players deserve to win the World Cup," he added.