The Indian cricket team's felicitation ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday produces some memorable moments. From lakhs of people turning up on Marine Drive for the team's victory parade to thousands attending the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, the T20 World Cup 2024 title celebration scenes will remain in the hearts of fans and players for ages. One of the most iconic moments from the felicitation ceremony was when the entire team sang Vande Mataram with the fans, with Virat Kohli leading the charge.

Now, a fresh video has surfaced in which Kohli could be seen sharing the idea with his Team India mates before they all started singing with the fans.

So it was Virat Kohli's plan to convince everyone to sing 'Vande Mataram' at Wankhede Stadium! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9yJojcxdTu — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) July 7, 2024

The T20 World Cup-winning Team India lit up the iconic Wankhede Stadium with Mumbai, not with their performances with the bat and ball, but their energetic, fun dance moves during the celebrations of the team's triumph on Thursday.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Friday morning of Indian players, including superstars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant breaking into a jig to the sounds of a dhol.

With IANS Inputs