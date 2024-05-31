Pakistan's former players are not expecting the team to do well in the T20 World Cup starting in the Americas from Saturday. Pakistan lost a T20I in Ireland and then suffered a 0-2 defeat in England this week, not the ideal result before a global event. Before that, they drew 2-2 at home with a New Zealand side that was missing many of its World Cup squad members. "They are not getting their combination right, which is their biggest problem," former captain Rashid Latif said.

He feels Pakistan need to not only shuffle their batting but make more use of their spinners.

"Not only shuffle, but players need to be prepared to play at floating roles now in T20 cricket as per the match situation," he added.

The legendary Javed Miandad is banking on the unpredictability factor.

"They are unpredictable and always seem to do well in these T20 World Cups. But yes, they need to definitely improve in some areas quickly because, with a 20-team event, you can't afford to relax even in one game," he said.

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam said in his post-match conference at the Oval that although it was disappointing to lose the series to England, the World Cup will be a different challenge.

"We have capable (and) talented players, and we will come good in the World Cup," he said.

Many cricket fans are not happy with the selection or performance of Azam Khan, who was dismissed cheaply at the Oval and dropped two catches.

Azam, who has followed in the footsteps of his father, Moin Khan, as a wicketkeeper-batter, has been trolled mercilessly on social media since Thursday.

But it is not just Azam who has been a disappointment. All-rounder Shadab Khan has also been struggling for runs, as has Iftikhar Ahmed, who has failed to make any impact while batting down the order.

The bowlers also have been having too many of -days, with pacer Naseem Shah going for 25 in an over in the power play at The Oval, while Mohammad Amir conceded 28 in two overs.

Some officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are worried that if the team doesn't reach the World Cup semi-finals, the fan base will take a big hit, which would not help the board in its preparations for the Champions Trophy next year.

"If the team does not perform well, it is no secret it has a big effect on the number of sponsors and broadcasters lining up to invest in Pakistan cricket," an official said.

"I think Babar just needs to bat at number three, and they should make Saim (Ayub) or Fakhar (Zaman) open with Mohammad Rizwan," suggested former player Basit Ali. PTI Corr AYG AH AH

