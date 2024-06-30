The Indian cricket team brought an end to their 17-year wait of winning the T20 World Cup, as they defeated South Africa in the final of the 2024 edition in Barbados. Having last tasted success in the format back in 2007, India's moment of history was pinned on the shoulders of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Greetings poured in from all corners of the country on Team India's win, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sharing details from his telephonic conversation with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid after the memorable triumph.

PM Modi had a telephonic chat with Rohit and Virat about their T20 international careers, lauding them for their contribution, now that they've quit the format for the Indian team.

"You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," PM Modi wrote for skipper Rohit.

For Kohli, PM Modi hailed the way he anchored the innings in the final. "Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You've shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you'll continue to motivate the new generation of players," he wrote on X.

PM Modi shared some beautiful words for India head coach Dravid too, praising him for his guidance to the team, now that his tenure has come to an end.

"Rahul Dravid's incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," he said.

The Indian team now has about a week's break before a young crop of stars regroup for the Zimbabwe T20I series.