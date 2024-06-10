Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after the loss to arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup fixture on Sunday. Pakistan put on a contrasting show in the batting and bowling department. After bowling India out for 119, Pakistan put on a shocking display with the bat, restricted to 113/7 in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 120, Pakistan were solidly put at 73 for 3 in 12.1 overs, needing run-a-ball 47, but Bumrah turned the game on its head with some sensational bowling. While analysing the match, Akhtar asked the fan's whether Pakistan deserve to qualify for the Super 8 phase or not.

"I know you guys are disappointed. Morale of the whole nation is down at the moment. I had said before the game that personal goals shouldn't really matter. You have to play for each other and for the country. You have to show intent and win game for the team. You shouldn't be worries about the milestones. Disappointing. Do Pakistan really deserve to be in Super 8? God knows. I am leaving this question for you," Akhtar said in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Speaking on the defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the pressure got the better of the players during the middle overs due to fall of too many wickets.

"I think they bowled well after 10 overs. We were chasing 120, we were run a ball for the first 10 overs, but back to back wickets and then [we left too much in the end]. Tactics was simple, play normally, rotate strike, 5-6 an over. But in that period we had too many dot balls, the pressure was on us, and we lost three quick wickets. Can't expect too much from tailenders. We were not up to the mark in the first six overs, we had targeted 40-45 runs, we have not capitalised properly. Pitch looked decent, ball coming nicely. Little bit slow, some balls are bouncing a bit more, but you expect it with a drop-in pitch," Babar said after the match.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his side fell 15-20 runs short with the bat on a pitch where "every run mattered" and lauded pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his "genius" with the ball.

"We did not bat well enough. Halfway through our innings, we were in a good position. We did not put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. It was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game," Rohit said.

