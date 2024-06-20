South Africa cricket legend Dale Steyn left a few surprised as he named his four semi-finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024. Steyn, who is an avid follower of the game and also a personality that doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions. With the Super 8s stage already active, the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies has entered an intriguing stage. In a video shared on Instagram, the South Africa pace icon left out the England cricket team as he named the four teams he thinks would qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals.

Steyn picked India, South Africa, West Indies and Australia as his four semi-finalists. To the surprise of many, Steyn left out the England team, a side that didn't just win the last edition of the T20 World Cup, in 2022 but also defeated West Indies in their most recent Super 8 clash.

England Hammered West Indies in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s:

Opening batter Phil Salt thrashed a brilliant 87 not out off just 47 balls as defending champions England romped to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash.

Salt smashed seven fours and five sixes during a swashbuckling innings at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia while Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 48 as England finished on 181-2 off 17.3 overs after earlier restricting the West Indies to 180-4.

Player of the Match Salt effectively sealed victory after cutting loose in the 16th over, hammering 30 runs off West Indies bowler Romario Shepherd with an exhibition of power-hitting that included three sixes and three fours.

The win marked an emphatic return to form for England, who laboured through the first round group phase and flirted with elimination at one stage.

Earlier, a disciplined English bowling performance had held the West Indies to a relatively modest total of 180 in the Group 2 clash of two-time T20 champions.

With AFP Inputs