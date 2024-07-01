Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was one of the main architects of India's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024. The 30-year-old pacer produced many magnificent spells and took India out from the jaws of defeat. In the final match, India posted a total of 176/7 in 20 overs. Later, the Proteas lost some wickets but the partnership between Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen brought them back into the game. In the last five overs, South Africa had almost snatched the game from India as they needed only 30 runs to win.

However in the next over, Bumrah completely changed the momentum of the game as he leaked only four runs in the 16th over, followed by only two runs and a wicket in the 18th over.

In the last over, the Proteas needed 16 runs and all-rounder Hardik Pandya successfully defended it to guide Team India to their second T20 World Cup title.

After the win, pacer Mohammed Siraj praised Bumrah for his match-winning spell and gifted him a placard which read, "Bumrah - Best bowler on land, air and water."

Siraj handing over the "Best bowler on land , air & water" placard to Bumrah

"My only belief was on Jassy (Bumrah) bhai (To turn this game around). He's the only game-changer. Whatever I thought exactly happened. Unbelievable feeling guys, can't explain. Last World Cup I (we) lost the final. Every professional cricketer wants to win the World Cup final. I'm grateful I'm here and thankful," said Siraj during the post-match presentation.

With 15 wickets in eight matches, Bumrah also bagged the Player of the Tournament award.

"Usually I'm the one who tries to keep my emotions in check, to try to focus on the job but today I don't have a lot of words, the emotions are taking over. I don't usually cry after a game but this feels really special. Midway stage we felt we were in trouble but to pull off a win like this is an unreal feeling. I'm just really over the moon," said Bumrah during the post-match presentation.