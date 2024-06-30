As Rohit Sharma-led India won the T20 World Cup trophy, the head coach Rahul Dravid's stint with the team comes to an end, and after the victory, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny congratulated Men in Blue on their triumph and said it will be a good thing to Indian cricket team if the former opener Gautam Gambhir takes the role of India coach. India lifted the T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by just seven runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is evaluating the next head coach as the stint of Rahul Dravid is about to reach its conclusion following the end of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Gambhir has been heavily linked with the role, with many former cricketers backing the 2011 World Cup winner to thrive as the head coach of the Indian team.

He has already said that he would "love to coach the Indian team" and it will be an honour for him if he gets the opportunity to do so. As Dravid's time with the Men in Blue is slowly reaching towards its end, Gambhir remained tight-lipped about the possibility of replacing his former teammate.

Binny said India need someone who have experience in playing all formats of cricket as the head coach.

"Gautam Gambhir has got a lot of experience and if he takes the job it's definitely going to be a good thing for Indian cricket. He is experienced that's what India needs. India needs a coach who played the game, and he has played in all three formats of the game," Binny told ANI.

After the match, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals following India's World Cup victory by beating South Africa in the final in Barbados.

Binny said the ace players will be "difficult to replace" in the format but he wants young players to full veteran players' shoes.

Advertisement

"They have been outstanding...it is going to be very difficult to replace them immediately...it is going to be a great loss at the moment. Hopefully, we should get some young cricketers, the IPL is full of talent. It's not going to be easy but we can try and get some young cricketers to do what they have done," he added.

Team India advanced significantly under Dravid's leadership, making it to the finals of the ODI World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship before falling to Australia in both events. India's 11-year ICC title drought ended with their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was made possible by their team's unity and the methodical procedures they had put in place.

"Rahul as a cricketer has been fantastic. His contribution to the team has been tremendous because of the experience he brought to the table ... he really did a fantastic job with them. It's just unfortunate that he lost a few games, he lost the last World Cup," Binny said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)