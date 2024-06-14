Former Pakistan international batsman Ahmed Shehzad is making a habit of criticising Pakistan captain Babar Azam. With Pakistan on the verge of elimination from the 2024 T20 World Cup, Shehzad has again launched a scathing attack on Babar on the Pakistan talkshow "Haarna Mana Hai" (Losing Is Not An Option!). This time, the show displayed a humiliating comparison between Shehzad and Babar's T20 World Cup stats. Mocking Babar's tag of "King" by calling him a "Fake King", Shehzad stated that Babar's stats are worse than his. Not only that, Shehzad also accused Babar of not letting young players grow in order to protect the Pakistan careers of his friends.

Babar has scored 517 runs in 22 T20 World Cup games to date, but at a poor strike rate of 112. In comparison, Shehzad has slammed 250 runs in 9 games at a strike rate of 126, and even has a century to his name.

"I feel I could've done better than those stats. But your (Babar's) stats are worse than mine," said a fuming Shehzad.

"You've faced 205 balls in powerplays in T20 World Cups, but you haven't managed to hit one six!" slammed Shehzad.

"You destroyed the entire domestic structure. You sacrificed good performers in domestic cricket to adjust your friends in the team," further criticised Shehzad.

Shehzad, in particular, blamed Babar for mishandling 22-year-old batsman Saim Ayub's development.

"It was your responsibility to take care of Saim Ayub's development, but now his career is over at such a young age. People are criticising Ayub after just 25 games," said Shehzad.

Shehzad has now asked Babar Azam to take accountability for his and the team's poor performances. Pakistan are heading towards a group stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"The least you can do now is raise your hand, accept that you had the support and apologize for not being able to deliver a trophy for Pakistan," said Shehzad.