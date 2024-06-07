Pakistan cricket team batter Azam Khan got engaged in a heated exchange with a fan after he was dismissed for a golden duck during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against United States on Thursday. Azam, who has been struggling for form lately, once again failed to impress as he was trapped LBW by Nosthush Kenjige for 0. While walking back to the pavilion, Azam was seen giving animated expressions and he even stared at a fan. While the picture of the incident has gone viral, the exact reason behind the incident was not known. Meanwhile, Azam, who is ex-Pakistan captain Moin Khan's son, was brutally roasted on social media with many users bringing up the 'nepotism' conversation.

A heated moment between Azam Khan and a fan after Azam got out. pic.twitter.com/PgynOCIUKO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 6, 2024

Newcomers USA stunned former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.

In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.

The result is reminiscent of Pakistan's shocking loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Ireland were playing in their first World Cup then.

Skipper Monank Patel struck a fluent 50 off 38 balls Andries Gous contributed 35 in 26 balls. Aaron Jones, the hero of USA's win over Canada in the tournament opener, remained not out on 36 in 26 balls.

Earlier, captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 44 while Shadab Khan chipped in with 40.

For USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs.

USA started the campaign with a win over Canada, and a victory on Thursday not only boosted their position in the table, but also helped them script history.

(With PTI inputs)