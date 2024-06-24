Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and angled across, on a length, outside off, Travis Head goes for the drive but fails to connect.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it through!
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar Patel fumbles and that allows Travis Head to bring up his FIFTY! Full by Hardik, around off, Travis Head drags the hit on the bounce to long on where Axar Patel runs forward off the ropes but lets the ball go through his hands for a boundary. Travis continues to torment India and he would look to convert this into a match-winning knock.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Dishes it out on a shortish length, over middle, Travis Head drops his wrists and lets the ball go through.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, outside off, Travis Head creams the drive towards extra cover where Rohit Sharma makes a good stop low to his right.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Too short and too wide on off by Hardik, Travis Head reaches out and slaps it along the ground to the right of deep cover for a boundary.
Glenn Maxwell comes out to the middle now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A GRAB! Axar Patel, you freak! A one-handed worldie by Axar to send the Aussie skipper packing. Kuldeep misses his mark not by much as this is fractionally short, at the stumps, Mitchell Marsh is waiting on the back foot and bends his knees to get the pull shot away. Hits it as hard as he can and it goes flat towards deep backward square leg. Axar Patel is a few meters in off the ropes, leaps and the ball sticks in the right hand. It stays in even as Axar falls on his back.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and away from the batter's reach, Travis Head reaches out and cuts it to deep point for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and angling across, on off, Mitchell Marsh pulls it down to wide long on for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Did Marsh drag his foot out of the crease there? Kuldeep slows it up and bowls the googly this time, fuller and outside off, Marsh gets down and sets himself for the slog sweep but the ball spins away and there is a bit of extra bounce too that takes the ball over the bat. The replays show that Marsh has his back leg grounded inside the crease when Pant took the bails off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Spinning away a touch from the left-hander, on a nagging length, Travis Head makes room and punches it through covers for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep fires in a yorker, on middle, Mitchell Marsh squeezes it out towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Hardik bangs it into the deck, on off, Mitchell Marsh flat bats it down to long on for a single. Another expensive over by Hardik, 14 runs off it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Marsh shows his cards early as he skips down the track but Hardik keeps his wits around by banging into short, at the helmet of the batter. Marsh ducks and lets it go.
7.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but it falls safely! Gets the ball to go across and keeps it wide of the batter, on the off side, Travis Head sits deep in his crease and shapes up to go cover. Slices it in the air but luckily for Head, the ball evades the fielder running to his right. A single taken.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Travis Head is on a roll here! Hardik is under immense pressure. Hardik goes into the wicket but it is not short enough to trouble the batter, Travis Head cashes in on the offered length and nails the pull over deep mid-wicket for a six.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Another off-cutter by Hardik, on a length, outside off, Travis Head stays low to go big on the leg side but adjusts well to the lack of pace and drags the shot back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Hardik bowls it on a back of a length, on off, without any pace on it, Travis Head gets on his toes and punches it with a high elbow to the right of cover for a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly quicker and fuller too, at the stumps, Travis Head opts to rock back and dabs it wide of cover for one more run. A tidy first over by Kuldeep.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Turning away from the left-hander, on a nagging length, on off, Travis Head goes on the back foot and punches it firmly to cover where Ravindra Jadeja moves swiftly to his right and prevents the single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length is pulled back and it is near the wide guideline on off, Mitchell Marsh is made to reach out and he cuts it past cover for a single.
Slight halt! Mitchell Marsh got hit on his helmet on the previous ball and the physio is in for a mandatory concussion check. We are good to continue now.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep is mixing it up nicely here. Quicker and fuller by Kuldeep from over the wicket, around leg, Mitchell Starc is late on the slog sweep. It comes off the boots and strikes Marsh on the helmet. A concussion check will follow now.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Dishes out the googly and wide from the batter's arc, near the tramline on off, Mitchell Marsh reaches out and slaps it past cover for a couple of runs.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery, full and fired in on the pads, Mitchell Marsh sweeps it fine but can't get it past the man at short fine leg.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Clean strike and this has gone many rows back! Hardik tries to attack the stumps with a good-length delivery, Travis Head gets into the position early and sets himself up for the big shot. Keeps his head still again and dispatches it way over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen. An expensive start by Hardik, 17 runs off it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) At 131.1 kph, slanting in, on a nagging length, at the pads, Mitchell Marsh works it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Honing in at the stumps, on a good length, Mitchell Marsh uses his feet and nudges it to the right of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Hardik sees the batter back away and follows him with a back-of-a-length delivery, Travis Head pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean as a whistle! Pace on by Hardik, on a length, on middle, Travis Head clears his front leg and with a still head, launches it over long on for a biggie. 50 comes up for Australia.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Going across the batter again, on a good length, pace taken off again, Travis Head frees his arms to go through the off side but gets an inside edge that rolls behind to the keeper.
